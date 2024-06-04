Record number of Scots use private health care, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Record number of Scots use private health care, figures show

By Press Association
A record number of Scots used the private sector for NHS treatment last year, new figures showed (Jeff Moore/PA)
A record number of Scots used the private sector for NHS treatment last year, new figures showed (Jeff Moore/PA)

A record number of Scots are going private for medical care – with Labour warning the figures highlight the “crisis in Scotland’s NHS”.

Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie hit out after figures showed there were 46,000 private medical admissions in Scotland in 2023 – up by 11% from the previous year.

While 25,000 of these were funded via insurance, a record 21,000 people opted to pay for their medical treatment themselves.

Data provided by the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) showed these self-pay admissions were up by 8% on 22% and were at “the highest level ever”.

It comes as separate figures showed that of the 23,482 NHS operations planned for April, a total of 1,943 (8.3%) were cancelled either the day before the patient was due to be treated or on the day of the surgery itself.

That was a slight improvement on April 2023, when 8.7% of surgeries were cancelled either on the day or the day before.

The Scottish Government stressed that “despite continuing pressures on the system, there were 718 operations carried out on average per day, compared to 604 in April last year”.

A spokesperson added that “in the year ending April 2024, there was a 9.1% increase in the number of performed operations compared to the previous year.”

April 2024 also saw an average of 1,914 hospital beds occupied every day by patients who were medically well enough to leave but who were waiting on care arrangements being made.

Labour’s Dame Jackie Baillie claimed the NHS is ‘not safe in the SNP’s hands’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The number of beds being used by people whose discharge had been delayed was higher than in the previous three months, Public Health Scotland said.

People whose discharge had been delayed spent a total of 57,433 days in hospital in April 2024, with this up from by 12% on the total number of delayed days recorded for the same month in 2023.

Dame Jackie said: “These statistics lay bare the extent of the crisis in Scotland’s NHS.

“The SNP bear responsibility for this crisis – they should be apologising to the people of Scotland for the damage they have done through their incompetence and mismanagement.

“Behind every statistic, there are ordinary people whose lives are being ruined by long waits and debilitating pain. Many see no other option but to pay for private treatment.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane branded the level of delayed discharges as ‘completely unacceptable’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“With record numbers of Scots forced to go private to access treatment, it is clearer than ever that our NHS is not safe in the SNP’s hands.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane was also critical of the Scottish Government, claiming it was “completely unacceptable that nearly 2,000 patients were languishing in hospital beds in April, despite being well enough to go home”.

The Tory MSP, who is also a GP, said: “This has a domino effect for patients and staff in other areas of our already struggling health service, including planned operations being cancelled and even longer delays at A&E.”

He added there were now “nearly 460,000 fewer operations taking place compared with the pre-pandemic period” – saying this was “leaving far too many patients languishing in pain”.

Dr Gulhane said: “The buck stops with successive SNP health secretaries who have failed to tackle this crisis and left our NHS in permanent crisis mode.”

In response to the criticism, Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “Scotland’s NHS, and the principles of a health service free at the point of need, will always be protected under this Scottish Government – no ifs, no buts.”

He hit out at Labour, saying shadow health secretary West Streeting had “publicly promised to ‘hold the door wide open’ to private businesses who are looking to pick apart our most prized public service”.

Mr Gray claimed: “Labour’s proposed plans for the health service will result in less than £135 million for the NHS in Scotland – that’s barely enough to cover a 1% pay rise for staff.

“Labour talks of change, instead they plan to continue the shortchange of our health service by successive Westminster governments.

“The answer to the challenges faced by our NHS do not lie in selling it off to the private sector.

“That’s why the SNP has promised to introduce a new law after the election that will legally require the next UK government to ensure health services always remain publicly owned.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work with health and social care partnerships to reduce delays in people leaving hospital.

“The health and social care system continues to face pressure due to a number of factors, including availability of workforce, and suitable care placements.

“We are also reviewing the Delayed Discharge and Hospital Occupancy Action Plan to create the necessary capacity to deal with emerging pressures and continue to work with partners across local authority areas to enable people to receive the right care in the right place.”