Suspected drug deaths increase by 17%, new figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Suspected drug deaths increase by 17%, new figures show

By Press Association
The figures were released on Tuesday (Paul Faith/PA)
The figures were released on Tuesday (Paul Faith/PA)

The number of suspected drug deaths in Scotland has increased by 17% in the past year, new figures show.

According to figures from Public Health Scotland as part of its Rapid Action Drug Alerts and Response (Radar) initiative, 294 suspected drug deaths were logged between December 2023 and the end of February 2024.

Of those deaths, 96 were in December, 103 in January and 95 in February.

The figure increased from 251 in the previous quarter and was up by 10% on the quarter up to February 2022 and around the same level as the quarter up to February 2023.

A suspected drug death is yet to be confirmed, but is reported by Police Scotland where officers believe the death had been caused by drugs.

Attendances at A&E for drug-related reasons in the 13-week period up to March 3, the figures showed, dropped by 13% based on the previous period, from 1,142 to 1,009.

The Scottish Ambulance Service also reported a 14% drop in the number of times naloxone – the anti-overdose drug – was administered in the same period, falling from 1,020 to 879.

The figures come as Scotland remains in the grip of a drug deaths crisis, with 1,051 people dying from drugs in 2022 – a drop from the previous year and the lowest figure since 2017.

Scottish Tory MSP Sue Webber described the figures as “utterly appalling”, adding: “It should be a source of shame for SNP ministers that drug deaths are continuing to skyrocket on their watch.

“Far too many families across Scotland are grieving for a loved one lost to addiction and my heart goes out to them.”

Ms Webber went on to urge MSPs to back her party’s Right to Recovery Bill, which was tabled by leader Douglas Ross and would enshrine in law the right to treatment for addiction.

She added: “Rather than continuing to ignore this crisis, the SNP should back the Right to Recovery Bill that would enshrine in law a right for everyone who needs it to access treatment, including residential rehabilitation.

“For far too long, the most vulnerable in our society have been failed by those in charge, which is why I hope MSPs from all parties will support the Bill.”