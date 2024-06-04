Welsh First Minister facing fresh questions over controversial campaign donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Welsh First Minister facing fresh questions over controversial campaign donation

By Press Association
Vaughan Gething, the Welsh First Minister, in the Senedd (Matthew Horwood/PA)
Vaughan Gething, the Welsh First Minister, in the Senedd (Matthew Horwood/PA)

The First Minister of Wales has faced fresh questions about a controversial donation to his leadership campaign, following revelations that the company was facing a criminal investigation at the time.

Vaughan Gething, the embattled leader in Cardiff Bay, has faced questions about when he knew that a company owned by a donor to his Welsh Labour leadership campaign was facing a new criminal investigation.

It follows an investigation by the BBC, which uncovered that a probe into a firm owned by David Neal – Resources Management Limited (RML) – is being carried out by Natural Resources Wales.

Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, speaking during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham
Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, speaking during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham

RML runs the Withyhedge landfill site near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire, South Wales, which has seen locals complain of noxious smells.

Mr Neal has been convicted twice previously for environmental crimes committed by other companies he owns.

During First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, questioned when Mr Gething discovered the company was under criminal investigation.

Mr RT Davies also asked what due diligence was undertaken, given that Mr Gething received the largest individual donation in Welsh government history.

The First Minister said it would be “inappropriate” for him to have known about the investigation ahead of time and the first he knew of it was when the report was published on Monday.

He said: “The member will know this is an area where it would be wholly improper or inappropriate for me to know about the investigation that the BBC reported on.

First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething speaks at the launch of Labour’s six steps for change in Wales at the Priory Centre in Abergavenny
First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething speaks at the launch of Labour's six steps for change in Wales at the Priory Centre in Abergavenny

“That’s when I was first aware of it, when it was reported on.

“Either in my role as the constituency Member for Cardiff South and Penarth, or indeed my role as a minister within the Government, it would simply not be appropriate for me to be informed of any type of investigation going on into the operation of the site in Pembrokeshire.

“How could I know about the investigation taking place?”

Mr Gething stressed that all required due diligence was undertaken and no rules were broken when he took the money.