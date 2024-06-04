James Cleverly leaves door open to withdrawing from ECHR in Tory election offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

James Cleverly leaves door open to withdrawing from ECHR in Tory election offer

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly speaks to the media during a visit to Swain Group in Rochester, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)
The Conservatives have not ruled out pledging to leave the European Convention on Human Rights during the election campaign, James Cleverly has signalled.

The agreement is seen as a barrier by some on the Tory right to driving down unauthorised migration, as it allows migrants to challenge their removal via the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights.

The Home Secretary has previously appeared supportive of the UK remaining in the ECHR.

But with a renewed threat from Reform, as Nigel Farage returns to the front line of politics, Mr Cleverly suggested the Tories were open to the move.

Mr Farage’s party has pledged to leave the ECHR in its election offer, with the Reform leader suggesting it would ensure “sovereignty” over the UK’s borders.

Asked by reporters about whether the Conservatives could pledge to withdraw from the convention, the Home Secretary said: “We have absolutely made the point that the ECHR needs reform and we have driven reform.

“We have already driven reform of the ECHR which demonstrates that it can be done.

“But the Prime Minister has been absolutely clear, I have been absolutely clear: our priority is to protect our borders, to defend our nation, and if we are presented with a choice between defending ourselves or the views of a foreign court, we will always, always, choose to defend our borders, defend our country.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly dons a hi-vis vest as he arrives for a visit to Swain Group in Rochester, Kent, while on the General Election campaign trail
Mr Cleverly had earlier told broadcasters that no other political party would influence the Conservatives’ migration policy.

“Conservative policies are created with the British people in mind,” said the Home Secretary, who is also the Tory candidate for Braintree.

“We focus on their needs, on the needs of the British economy and the British people, and our policies are not dictated by any party.

“We have got a credible plan, it is a plan which is already working, bringing those migration figures down and projected to continue to do so under a Conservative government.

“No other party has got a credible plan for migration. Not Reform, not the Lib Dems, not Labour.”

Mr Farage is standing as the Reform candidate for Clacton in Essex, and vowed he would be a “bloody nuisance” in Westminster if he succeeds in becoming an MP at his eighth attempt.

He wants Reform UK to effectively take over the Conservative Party, in a similar scenario to the situation in Canadian politics in 1993, when Stephen Harper was elected as a Reform MP but went on to head a “new Conservative” government.