Woman arrested after Nigel Farage doused with milkshake outside pub

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after Nigel Farage was doused with a drink outside a pub in Essex.

Images appear to show a McDonald’s banana milkshake being thrown at the Reform UK leader as he left the Moon and Starfish pub.

Mr Farage, who has been the target of “milkshaking” incidents before, had earlier addressed supporters at a rally in Clacton-on-Sea after announcing he would stand for election in the constituency.

The veteran Eurosceptic had been speaking to reporters in the pub after his rally at Clacton Pier.

He was seen with the yellow drink splattered across his dark blue suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

A 25-year-old woman, from Clacton, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, Essex Police said.

Mr Farage was escorted back to his campaign bus (James Manning/PA)

While officers were detaining the suspect, a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, the force added.

They both remain in custody for questioning.

“It was reported a man had a drink thrown over him as he left a premises in the area,” a police statement said.

Richard Tice, Mr Farage’s predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: “The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

“We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail.”

Mr Farage later posed with a tray of McDonalds banana milkshakes in Jaywick, Essex (James Manning/PA)

ConservativeHome founder Tim Montgomerie said the woman should be “properly punished”.

Writing on X, he continued: “MPs and candidates deserve much more protection in the era when both Jo Cox and David Amess were murdered.”

The Reform leader appeared to make light of the incident later in the day when he posed for media with a tray of four McDonald’s banana milkshakes during a visit to Jaywick in Essex.

Mr Farage had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him in 2019 during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle in 2019 (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Culprit Paul Crowther was ordered by a court to pay compensation to Mr Farage following the act.

He admitted assault and criminal damage to a £239 lapel microphone on Mr Farage’s suit.

“Milkshaking” – the act of dousing public figures in milkshake – was officially recognised by Collins Dictionary the same year.

English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and former Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin have also been involved in “milkshaking” incidents.