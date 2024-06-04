Irish premier urges all sides to accept Gaza ceasefire deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish premier urges all sides to accept Gaza ceasefire deal

By Press Association
Taoiseach Simon Harris urged all sides to accept the ceasefire deal (Damien Storan/PA)
Taoiseach Simon Harris urged all sides to accept the ceasefire deal (Damien Storan/PA)

Irish premier Simon Harris has urged all sides to accept the three-phase ceasefire deal for Gaza.

US President Joe Biden announced the plan aimed at ending Israel’s eight-month military operation in the Palestinian enclave, which would see all hostages freed and send massive aid into the devastated territory.

When Mr Biden made the announcement, he called it an Israeli offer that includes an “enduring ceasefire” and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza if Hamas releases all hostages.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza (Alex Brandon/PA)

Mr Harris called it “a very serious proposal”, while Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin said that it was “clear” the White House wanted the violence to end.

“Ireland encourages all parties to accept that ceasefire deal, to bring about the cessation of violence, and that then provides a space outside of the cycle of killing and brutality, a space to try and reach a political settlement here, which is the only way you solve any conflict,” Mr Harris said.

“It’s clear to me that the White House wants to see an end to this war. And I think it’s incumbent on the Israeli government and indeed on Hamas to openly declare their acceptance of the framework that clearly has been developed behind the scenes.

“It’s no secret that officials from the US, Qatar, Egypt, the IDF and Israel, brokering with officials through Egypt and Qatar with Hamas, have been endeavouring to get a ceasefire.

“The President’s intervention wasn’t out of the blue. It’s clearly built upon a lot of detailed work behind the scenes. Now is not the time for people to pull back.

“I think there is that onus on Israel and on Hamas to accept the framework and to agree a ceasefire for the benefit of the people of Gaza and their families, the innocent men, women and children who are losing their lives and who are living in appalling conditions. Dire, absolutely unacceptable human conditions.”