Green Party to review health policy after pledging to reduce caesarean sections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Green Party to review health policy after pledging to reduce caesarean sections

By Press Association
The Green Party has confirmed it will conduct a full review of its health policy (Isabel Infantes/PA)
The Green Party has confirmed it will conduct a full review of its health policy (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Green Party has confirmed it will conduct a full review of its health policy, after concerns were raised over its pledge to reduce the number of medical interventions in childbirth.

The party’s health policy document said there has been a rise in caesarean sections, which it described as “expensive and, when not medically required, risky”.

A change to NHS culture is also proposed in the document, to ensure that “birth is treated as a normal and non-medical event”.

Green Party co-leaders
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay during the Green Party General Election campaign launch (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Green Party health spokesperson Dr Pallavi Devulapalli said there is “no intention to stop or reduce medical care provision during pregnancy and childbirth”.

The health policy document on the party’s website – which was last updated in April 2024 – has since been taken down.

The website previously said: “The incidence of medical intervention in childbirth has escalated in recent years, particularly the rate of caesarean sections, which are expensive and, when not medically required, risky.

“We will work to reduce the number of interventions in childbirth, and change the culture of the NHS so that birth is treated as a normal and non-medical event, in which mothers are empowered and able to be in control.”

In response to concerns raised about the wording and intent of the policy, Dr Devulapalli wrote on X: “There is no intention to stop or reduce medical care provision during pregnancy and childbirth.”

Before adding: “The policy is currently in draft form, we will re-examine this statement to ensure it doesn’t convey any unintended messages.”

A party spokesperson told the PA news agency there would be a “full review” of the party’s health policy which is “out of date”.

Speaking to LBC radio on Monday, Dr Devulapalli, who is standing for election in South West Norfolk, said the party wants to “acknowledge the biological process but also ensure that everyone gets access to the best healthcare”.

She added: “We want the best outcomes for all mothers and babies when it comes to maternal care, we also want women to be involved in decision making about their care and for their views to be respected.

“But ultimately we completely understand that on the one hand, childbirth is natural and it’s what it is, but also that advances in healthcare has meant that childbirth has become much safer for women in this day and age, and the Green Party is very keen that we take advantage of all the advances that we’ve made to ensure good outcomes for everyone.”