Imperial beats Oxbridge institutions in global university rankings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Imperial beats Oxbridge institutions in global university rankings

By Press Association
Imperial College London has been placed higher than the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge in global rankings, ending years of Oxbridge dominance at the top of the international league table (Aaron Chown/PA)
Imperial College London has been placed higher than the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge in global rankings, ending years of Oxbridge dominance at the top of the international league table (Aaron Chown/PA)

Imperial College London has been placed higher than the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge in global rankings.

The QS Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings have seen Imperial rise from sixth to second place, ending years of Oxbridge dominance at the top of the international league table.

Cambridge fell from second to fifth place while Oxford remains in third place in the global rankings for 2025.

Only Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US – which secured the top spot in the rankings again – outperformed Imperial College London.

Four British universities made it to the top 10 in the rankings, with University College London (UCL) retaining ninth position.

It is the first time that neither Oxford nor Cambridge has taken the top spot among the UK universities since the global rankings began 20 years ago.

In 2014, both Imperial and Cambridge came in joint second place, but this year Imperial stands alone in that position for the first time.

The QS said Imperial’s improved position in the table is due to its research performance, employability scores, and sustainability commitment.

This year, of the 90 British universities ranked by QS, 20 improved their position since last year.

But nearly three in five (58%) – a total of 52 universities – have seen their positions drop in the new table, while 18 institutions have remained stable.

British higher education is struggling in the face of funding shortages and restrictions and “ambiguity” facing the status of international students, according to QS.

Chief executive Jessica Turner said: “In the decade since Imperial College London was last crowned the United Kingdom’s leading university, the country’s sector has relentlessly continued to achieve world-leading performances despite the turbulence the country has faced, producing world-leading research and remaining one of the globe’s premier study destinations.

“However, this year’s results suggest that British higher education has limited capacity remaining to continue excelling in the face of funding shortages, drops in student applications, and ambiguity about the status of international students.

“Whatever the result of July’s election, the next government must make a properly resourced, continually championed higher education sector an urgent priority. It is one of the UK’s great assets and achievements and must be maintained accordingly.”

Professor Hugh Brady, president of Imperial College London, said: “Imperial’s ranking is a testament to the quality and commitment of our entire community.

“It is inspiring to see our students, staff, and partners come together every day to interrogate the forces that shape our world and address the challenges facing humanity and our planet.”