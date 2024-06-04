Fact check: Pensioners paid £19.5 billion in income tax in year ending 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Pensioners paid £19.5 billion in income tax in year ending 2022

By Press Association
Pensioners pay income tax on their income over a £12,570 threshold (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Pensioners pay income tax on their income over a £12,570 threshold (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

In the ITV Debate on Tuesday June 4, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “For the first time in our country’s history, if Labour are elected pensioners will pay tax.”

Evaluation

Pensioners currently pay income tax on any amount they get over a £12,570 threshold.

The state pension is less than that, however people with a private pension which takes them above that threshold will pay income tax.

The facts

The income tax threshold is set at £12,570 per year. If a pensioner has a combined state and personal pension income above that threshold they will pay tax on that extra amount.

Data released in September showed that in the year ending March 2022 pensioners paid £19.5 billion in income tax on payments from their private pensions.

In the year ending March 2023, 62% of people aged 65 or over paid income tax. That is a rise from 49% in the year ending March 2011 and from 36% in the year ending March 1991.

When Mr Sunak said that pensions have not been taxed before in history, he is likely referring just to the state pension.

The full state pension is currently £11,502 per year, so someone who has no other income does not pay income tax.

Mr Sunak has proposed a new policy – called the triple lock-plus by some – which would see the threshold at which pensioners have to pay income tax rise so that even if the state pension increases it will never rise above the income tax threshold.

This would reverse a previous Conservative policy which was to freeze the income tax threshold for both workers and pensioners until the year ending March 2028.

Links

Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate

IFS – A new triple-locked personal allowance for pensioners? (archived)

Private pension statistics commentary: September 2023 (archived)

Election Check 24