Scottish Government hopes grants will help recruit 1,000 new childminders

The Scottish Government hopes 1,000 more childminders can be recruited, with start-up grants being promised to those who set up a business caring for youngsters.

More than £1 million is being made available so that grants of £750 can be given to newly registered childminders taking part in a recruitment programme.

While the recruitment scheme had already been piloted, it is now being expanded across the country, starting in 16 council areas.

Children’s minister Natalie Don said that would help to “grow the childminding workforce by 1,000”.

Minister Natalie Don said childminders provide ‘vital support’ for families (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The scheme will also provide practical assistance mentoring for those already working as childminders, coming into place from January 2025.

The work was announced as Ms Don said childminders can provide “vital support” for parents and children, making them an “important part of Scotland’s thriving early learning and childcare sector”.

She said: “The support provided by the pilot projects to date has made a real difference for the families they help.

“This investment will not only help us grow the childminding workforce by 1,000, it will also support existing childminders, which is essential as we look to increase the workforce.”

Graeme McAlister, chief executive of the Scottish Childminding Association, said: “Childminding businesses play a vital role in providing high-quality, flexible childcare for families, and contribute to child poverty reduction by enabling parents to work, seek work or stay in work.

“The programme will enable us to improve the retention of the existing workforce and to work with local authorities to nationally scale up the childminder recruitment model.”

He said the association was “delighted to be at the forefront of delivering the Programme for Scotland’s Childminding Future”, adding: “We’ve worked hard on behalf of childminders, families and communities around Scotland to secure this important funding, which recognises the need to take action to ensure that the childminding workforce has a strong future.”

The scheme is to be expanded to Renfrewshire, West Lothian, Dumfries and Galloway, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Falkirk, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Edinburgh, Scottish Borders, South Lanarkshire, Argyll and Bute, Fife, Midlothian, Inverclyde and Clackmannanshire.