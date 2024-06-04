Scottish Government hopes grants will help recruit 1,000 new childminders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government hopes grants will help recruit 1,000 new childminders

By Press Association
The Scottish Government is providing more than £1 million (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Scottish Government is providing more than £1 million (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Scottish Government hopes 1,000 more childminders can be recruited, with start-up grants being promised to those who set up a business caring for youngsters.

More than £1 million is being made available so that grants of £750 can be given to newly registered childminders taking part in a recruitment  programme.

While the recruitment scheme had already been piloted, it is now being expanded across the country, starting in 16 council areas.

Children’s minister Natalie Don said that would help to “grow the childminding workforce by 1,000”.

Minister Natalie Don
Minister Natalie Don said childminders provide ‘vital support’ for families (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The scheme will also provide practical assistance mentoring for those already working as childminders, coming into place from January 2025.

The work was announced as Ms Don said childminders can provide “vital support” for parents and children, making them an “important part of Scotland’s thriving early learning and childcare sector”.

She said: “The support provided by the pilot projects to date has made a real difference for the families they help.

“This investment will not only help us grow the childminding workforce by 1,000, it will also support existing childminders, which is essential as we look to increase the workforce.”

Graeme McAlister, chief executive of the Scottish Childminding Association, said: “Childminding businesses play a vital role in providing high-quality, flexible childcare for families, and contribute to child poverty reduction by enabling parents to work, seek work or stay in work.

“The programme will enable us to improve the retention of the existing workforce and to work with local authorities to nationally scale up the childminder recruitment model.”

He said the association was “delighted to be at the forefront of delivering the Programme for Scotland’s Childminding Future”, adding: “We’ve worked hard on behalf of childminders, families and communities around Scotland to secure this important funding, which recognises the need to take action to ensure that the childminding workforce has a strong future.”

The scheme is to be expanded to Renfrewshire, West Lothian, Dumfries and Galloway, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Falkirk, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Edinburgh, Scottish Borders, South Lanarkshire, Argyll and Bute, Fife, Midlothian, Inverclyde and Clackmannanshire.