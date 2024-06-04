Parties should ‘commit to cut GP waits’ – top family doctor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parties should ‘commit to cut GP waits’ – top family doctor

By Press Association
GPs have said the next government must commit to tackling long waiting lists (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The next government should commit to cutting long-waits for patients who need to see their GP, the nation’s top family doctor said as she called for an end to the “untenable and totally unacceptable” waits that some patients face.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said doctors feel as “worried and frustrated” as patients when it is “impossible to get an appointment when needed”.

The Royal College of GPs said that family doctors are providing more appointments than ever, with fewer doctors.

But despite delivering more appointments, the College warned that “significant numbers” of patients are still waiting more than a month for an appointment.

It said that for many, these will be for regular check ups but for others the long waits will be a “source of real worry and concern”.

Professor Hawthorne said: “Everyone should be able to see a GP when they need to but too many patients are facing untenable and totally unacceptable waits and it’s our hard-pressed GPs and their teams who are taking the blame.

“GPs are working harder than ever but general practice is at breaking point.

“GPs are as worried and frustrated as their patients when it becomes impossible to get an appointment when needed.

“With General Election campaigning under way, all political parties need to be prioritising real investment in general practice to fix this crisis.”

She added: “Neither GPs nor patients want to see long waiting times for care. Sometimes it is helpful and appropriate to book in advance, but we know how frustrating it is when patients want to see their GP and can’t get the appointment they need.

“Without immediate action, the future of general practice is at risk. For whoever forms the next government this must be a ‘day one’ issue. The voting public wants to know what the winning party is going to do to ensure they can access safe, timely appropriate care from their local practice.

“We don’t need gimmicky, unrealistic targets that might sound good on a paper and might win votes but will never work without enough GPs to deliver them. We need significant investment and further efforts to increase the GP workforce, especially in encouraging the brilliant GPs we already have, to remain in the profession or this situation will only get worse.”

It comes as the British Medical Association (BMA) set out its own call for the next government to make health its “top priority” though restoring the pay of doctors, delivering more training and jobs for the next generation of doctors, funding services needed for the future and prioritising preventative care.

The union has also called for the expansion of medical associate roles to be halted.

Professor Philip Banfield, BMA chairman of council, said: “We have an understaffed, under-resourced and under-performing health service, an exhausted and underpaid workforce and an increasingly unwell population.

“The next government risks the collapse of free-at-the-point-of-need healthcare if it fails to address these issues and reverse the damage caused by years of austerity politics.

“All parties must make the health of the country, and health services, their top priority so that doctors and healthcare staff can do their jobs safely and properly.”