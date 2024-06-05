Welsh First Minister could lose no confidence vote, Labour says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh First Minister could lose no confidence vote, Labour says

By Press Association
The Welsh First Minister could lose a vote of no confidence, with two Labour members of the Senedd ‘unwell’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Welsh First Minister could lose a vote of no confidence, with two Labour members of the Senedd “unwell”.

Welsh Conservatives tabled a motion of no confidence in Vaughan Gething, the leader of the Welsh Government, on Wednesday, following the collapse of the co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru and a series of rows involving the FM.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Vikki Howells MS, the chair of the Welsh Labour group, admitted Mr Gething could lose the vote because two Labour members are sick.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, makes a speech on the steps of the Senedd as farmers protested over planned changes to farming subsidies
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies said the Senedd has ‘no confidence’ in the Welsh First Minister (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ms Howells said she and the rest of the Welsh Labour group are behind Mr Gething and would not resign even if he lost.

She accused the Conservatives of refusing to “pair” with Labour members. Pairing is a process used in the UK and Welsh parliaments where when a member of one party cannot vote, a member of the opposition agrees to abstain as well.

She said: “The Tories knew that before they tabled this motion.

“As of yesterday, we have been told that they are refusing to pair with us.”

She added: “This is not a binding vote, bind votes are the votes cast at the ballot box in the Senedd election.

“No, he wouldn’t have to resign because he just won a democratic vote to be leader of Welsh Labour that was cast on a one member, one vote basis.”

Ms Howells branded the no-confidence vote a “gimmick” from the Conservatives and insisted the vote and concerns about Mr Gething were not being raised as an issue on the doorstep.

She added: “I can say that hand on heart that every single member who will be present in the chamber or voting online today will be voted in wholeheartedly with confidence in Vaughan Gething.

General Election campaign 2024
Mr Gething, pictured with Sir Keir Starmer, said in the Senedd on Tuesday that he was ‘confident’ about winning the vote (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Howells declined to name the two members.

The no-confidence vote was always expected to be a close run for Mr Gething.

The opposition groups have 30 seats combined, the same number as Labour.

The LLwydd – presiding officers – do not normally vote, except in the event of a tie.

Mr Gething said in the Senedd on Tuesday that he was “confident” about winning the vote.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “According to Welsh Labour’s chair, the Senedd has no confidence in Vaughan Gething.

“The Welsh people have no confidence in Vaughan Gething.

“The only person left supporting Vaughan Gething is Keir Starmer.”

The Conservatives have insisted that the pairing system is not normally used for significant issues.