UK’s military leaders praise ‘courage, bravery, ingenuity’ of D-Day participants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK’s military leaders praise ‘courage, bravery, ingenuity’ of D-Day participants

By Press Association
Members of the military on stage during the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Members of the military on stage during the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Senior leaders of the UK’s military have paid tribute to the “courage, bravery, ingenuity” of the thousands of soldiers who took part in the D-Day landings 80 years ago.

Speaking at the national commemoration in Portsmouth, Hampshire, the First Sea Lord and head of the Royal Navy Admiral Sir Ben Key told the PA news agency: “We are here to commemorate the courage, bravery, ingenuity of all of those involved in the Normandy landings 80 years ago which was the start of the liberation of northern Europe and really marked the beginning of the end of the Second World War.

“And the courage, skill, commitment of those hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom were in their late teens, early 20s.

First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Sir Ben Key (right) attends the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire
First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Sir Ben Key, right, attends the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The scale of the endeavour that had been undertaken was really quite remarkable and I think that accordingly it’s important that we reflect on what it took, how much it meant and just how important those events in 1944 through to 1945 were for the subsequent peace we have enjoyed across Europe.”

Speaking of the veterans, he added: “They are phenomenal, the way they tell their stories, the humility, the humour, they clearly reflect that there are so few of them left now.

“You can see in their eyes that they recall those of their mates who are no longer here, some of whom lost their lives on the very first day of the landings.

“They set a great example to us and it’s important, as some of them have said, that we continue to tell their stories, that we do not take for granted what it has taken to deliver peace for our times.”

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “It’s important to acknowledge what the Second World War generation created on our behalf.

“It was a phenomenal military feat where they created the conditions so that Europe could defeat Nazi Germany.

“Militarily this was the largest seaborne invasion ever, it was the landing of 150,000 soldiers in one day, it involved 7,000 ships of which there were over 1,000 warships.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin attends the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire
Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin attends the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Southsea Common in Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It involved over 2,000 aircraft, over 1,000 gliders and all of this was done on our behalf so that we could have peace, stability, security in Europe and enjoy the prosperity we have today.

“It’s about acknowledging their sacrifice, their commitment, their professionalism and how fortunate we are for what they achieved on our behalf.”

Speaking of meeting the veterans, he added: “It’s quite emotional, it’s just to reflect that these are old people, to reflect on most soldiers that were going across had never been in combat before, the average age was in the mid-20s.

“Those people had been training for years, can you imagine what it must have been like to be at sea, going across the English Channel, you might be feeling a bit seasick, your stomach is retching because of your anxiety because you know you are going to face the enemy when you get to the other side and you know how important and big this is.

“That’s just the human piece, when you meet these amazing veterans, they are real people and they did this for us.”

Sir Tony added: “I had breakfast this morning with the heads of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force and we admire the courage, commitment and sacrifice of the individuals that took part but actually behind that was the extraordinary planning and extraordinary coming together of the nation to enable this to come together and that is quite intimidating when you go through the scale of this.”