Sunak-Starmer debate on ITV watched by five million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sunak-Starmer debate on ITV watched by five million

By Press Association
The ITV debate was watched by 5 million (Dominic Lipinski/ITV)
The ITV debate was watched by 5 million (Dominic Lipinski/ITV)

The ITV debate between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was watched by an average of five million viewers, the broadcaster has said.

This includes those watching on streaming service ITVX.

The head-to-head, moderated by Julie Etchingham, had a peak of 5.5 million across devices, according to overnight ratings.

This marks a sharp drop in ratings since the 2019 general election debate on ITV between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, which was the only occasion the two leaders went head-to-head on TV during the campaign, and had an average audience of 6.7 million based on overnight ratings.

Boris Johnson (right) and Jeremy Corbyn going head to head in the BBC debate in 2019
Boris Johnson (right) and Jeremy Corbyn going head to head in the BBC debate in 2019 (Jeff Overs/BBC)

The record for the highest ever TV ratings for an election debate in the UK was set in 2010, by the first leaders’ debate between Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Nick Clegg, which was broadcast by ITV and had an average overnight audience of 9.4 million.

During the debate on Tuesday night, the two leaders traded blows on the economy and the NHS and frequently spoke over each other.

The ITV Election Interviews, presented by Anushka Asthana, which followed the debate on ITV1 and ITVX and featured Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, Reform’s Richard Tice, the SNP’s Stephen Flynn and the Green Party’s Adrian Ramsay, was watched by 1.3 million with a peak of 2.6 million.

The BBC will broadcast a seven-way election debate on Friday but Mr Sunak and Sir Keir will not take part, with Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt representing the Conservative Party, facing off against deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner and others.

Sir Ed will also not be attending, with his deputy Daisy Cooper stepping in.

ITV will also host another multi-party debate on June 13, which will feature “leaders or senior representatives” from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Greens and Plaid Cymru.