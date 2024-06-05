Bill proposes new body to replace Scottish Qualifications Authority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Bill proposes new body to replace Scottish Qualifications Authority

By Press Association
Legislation has been published which will set up a new body to take the place of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Legislation has been published which will set up a new body to take the place of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has said she wants to see “further improvements across Scotland’s schools” as legislation to create a new organisation to replace exams body the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) was published.

A new organisation called Qualifications Scotland will take over its role, ministers have proposed.

It could be up and running by autumn 2025 if the Education (Scotland) Bill is passed by Holyrood.

The new organisation would be more accountable to both students and teachers, the Scottish Government said, with special charters proposed to set out what learners and teachers can expect from it.

Other reforms involve His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education in Scotland taking on the inspection role currently held by Education Scotland.

Ms Gilruth said this was a “significant change” which would “increase confidence in the independent role of inspections”.

Education Scotland will have its role refocused, so it takes the lead on issues of curriculum design, delivery and improvement.

Speaking about the proposed changes, Ms Gilruth said: “I am determined to drive further improvements across Scotland’s schools and the changes being set out in this Bill will strengthen the national education landscape to better support pupils and teachers.

“The governance processes for the new national qualifications body will ensure the knowledge and experience of pupils and teachers are central to decisions taken on qualifications and assessment.

“Greater independence for the new inspectorate body will see the power to set the frequency and focus for inspections moving from Scottish ministers to His Majesty’s Chief Inspector.

Jenny Gilruth said the changes being made by the Scottish Government would ‘better support pupils and teachers’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“This is a significant change and will increase confidence in the independent role of inspections in assessing and identifying strengths and areas for improvement across our education system.”

She continued: “The Scottish Government’s programme of education and skills reform will drive improvement right across the education system.

“That’s why we’ve taken time to engage with learners, teachers and other professionals across the education and skills sector to ensure these changes meet the needs of future generations.”

Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said the changes looked “more like tweaking than reforming Education Scotland”.

The MSP said: “The real test will be whether the national agency can be for teachers with their full engagement. This is essential to restore the position of Scottish education up the world rankings.

“The even bigger question is what exactly the wider education reforms will look like. There are still no answers from the SNP.”