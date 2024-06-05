Why is the First Minister of Wales facing a no-confidence vote?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why is the First Minister of Wales facing a no-confidence vote?

By Press Association
First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething is facing a vote of no confidence (Ben Birchall/PA)
Since Vaughan Gething became the leader of Wales in March his time in office has been plagued by scandal.

Questions continue to be raised over a £200,000 donation to his Welsh Labour leadership campaign, while a row over a leaked message led to him sacking one of his ministers.

This led Plaid Cymru, which has been in a co-operation agreement with the Government, to withdraw support.

Mr Gething has been First Minister for 77 days, having succeeded Mark Drakeford in March.

He has been under pressure over a donation from the Dauson Environmental Group, which is owned by David Neal, who has twice been convicted of environmental offences.

Mr Gething took the £200,000, which was the largest individual donation in Welsh government history, during his bid to be Welsh Labour leader.

General Election campaign 2024
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth ended the co-operation agreement with Welsh Labour (Peter Byrne/PA)

The decision led to questions about his judgment, including from his own benches, with MS Lee Waters saying he was “deeply uncomfortable” about the situation.

Concerns about a possible conflict of interest with the money coming from a company which was loaned £400,000 by the Welsh government-owned Development Bank of Wales (DBW) then arose.

The loan from the DBW was given to Neal Soil Suppliers – a subsidiary of Dauson – in 2023 to help purchase a solar farm, at a time when Mr Gething was economy minister.

It also emerged during the leadership campaign that Mr Gething had lobbied Natural Resources Wales (NRW) on behalf of one of Mr Neal’s companies in 2018.

Mr Gething has always insisted that he cannot take any decision relating to Dauson – which is based in his constituency – and the DBW is entirely independent of ministers.

He has also stressed that no rules were broken when he took the money.

But Plaid cited the donation as one of the reasons for ending its co-operation agreement in the Senedd with the Welsh Labour administration.

Mr Gething’s dismissal of the minister for social partnership, Hannah Blythyn, following the leak of a phone message to the media was also highlighted by Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth in his decision to end the agreement with Labour.

Ms Blythyn strongly denied leaking anything and said she was “deeply shocked” at her dismissal.

The First Minister’s decision followed a report on the Nation.Cymru news website which featured a message posted to a ministerial group chat in August 2020 by Mr Gething, stating that he was “deleting the messages in this group”.

He said the leaked message was from a section of an iMessage group chat with other Labour ministers and related to internal discussions within the Senedd Labour group.

Mr Gething previously told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that lost WhatsApp messages were not deleted by him, but by the Welsh Parliament’s IT team during a security rebuild.

He denied the leaked message contradicted the evidence he had given to the inquiry, adding that it did not relate to pandemic decision-making but “comments that colleagues make to and about each other”.

Following the collapse of the deal between Plaid and Labour, the Welsh Conservatives submitted a motion of no confidence in the First Minister.

Wales First Minister Vaughan Gething with UK Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer in a cafe on Barry seafront (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The motion is not a formal confidence vote and will be non-binding.

However, it would be deeply embarrassing for the First Minister were he to lose, and would indicate that he does not have the support of the Senedd.

When Humza Yousaf, the former SNP First Minister of Scotland, faced a similar vote he stepped down from his post ahead of it taking place.

Since the vote was called, Mr Gething has faced fresh questions about Mr Neal and his donation.

On Monday, a BBC investigation uncovered that one of Mr Neal’s companies was under a new criminal investigation by NRW over noxious smells at a landfill site in Pembrokeshire, South Wales.

But Mr Gething has insisted he could and should not have known about the latest NRW investigation, insisting it would have been “inappropriate” for him to know.