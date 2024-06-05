Deadline approaches for XL bully exemption certificate applications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Deadline approaches for XL bully exemption certificate applications

By Press Association
The Scottish Government introduced restrictions on XL bully ownership after legislation was passed in England (Jacob King/PA)
Owners of XL bully dogs residing in Scotland are being reminded to apply for an exemption certificate before government deadlines expire next month.

From August 1, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL bully in Scotland without an exemption certificate or without having applied for one by that date.

The Scottish Government introduced restrictions on XL bully ownership after legislation was passed in England, prompted by concerns over dog attacks.

To obtain an exemption certificate, owners can apply online or by post for a £92.40 fee while they must also obtain third party insurance and neuter and microchip their dogs.

The deadline for online applications is midnight on July 31. Postal applications must be received by July 15.

Anyone convicted of breaching the new safeguards could face penalties of up to six months imprisonment and/or a fine up to £5,000.

Since the exemption application process opened on April 1, 761 dogs have been registered online and seven applications have been received by post.

In line with the initial safeguards introduced on February 23, XL bully dogs must continue to be muzzled and kept on a lead in public, including in a car.

Owners who opt not to keep their dogs can apply for £100 to cover the cost of having the animal euthanised, along with a further £100 to compensate them for the loss of their dog.

Victims and community safety minister Siobhian Brown said: “I welcome the fact that 768 owners have already applied for an exemption for their XL bully dog.

“We are now halfway through the time period available to apply for an exemption and I encourage owners who have not yet applied to do so now.

“The scheme is necessary to allow for XL bully owners to legally keep their dogs in the long term while agreeing to adhere to the necessary safeguards that will help reduce any risks to public safety.”

Full details of the exemption scheme and all its requirements are available on the Scottish Government website.