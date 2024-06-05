Starmer says he ‘understands’ why people use private healthcare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer says he ‘understands’ why people use private healthcare

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer said he would not use private healthcare if a family member faced a long wait for NHS care (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said he would not use private healthcare if a family member faced a long wait for NHS care (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said he would not criticise people who chose to use private schools or private healthcare.

The Labour leader differed sharply from the Prime Minister on the issue of private healthcare during Tuesday night’s debate, when he said he would not use it if a family member was faced with a long wait for NHS care.

During a visit to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Wednesday, Sir Keir said his answer was based on his experience with his mother, who received NHS care for Still’s Disease for much of her life.

D-Day 80th anniversary
During the TV debate, Sir Keir Starmer said that he would not use private healthcare (Leon Neal/PA)

Asked whether he thought it was wrong for people to use their wealth to “jump the queue” with health and education, the Labour leader told reporters: “I’m not going to criticise anybody who wants to send their children to private school.

“I understand many families work hard, save hard in order to be able to do so. Equally with private health.

“But when it comes to the health service, I fundamentally believe in the NHS. My mum was very, very ill for all of her life, I know what acute care looks like because I’ve been there with my mum in high dependency units and I have every faith and confidence in relation to acute care in the NHS.”

During Tuesday’s debate, Rishi Sunak said he would use private healthcare if a family member was on a long waiting list, but did not have an opportunity to expand on his answer.