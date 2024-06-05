Solicitor General apologises to families who have waited ‘too long’ for FAIs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Solicitor General apologises to families who have waited ‘too long’ for FAIs

By Press Association
Solicitor General Ruth Charteris KC apologised for those who have waited ‘too long’ for a fatal accident inquiry to be held into a loved one’s death (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s Solicitor General has apologised to families who have “waited too long” for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) to be held into the death of a loved one.

Ruth Charteris KC said while there could be “legitimate reasons” for waits for such hearings to take place, she regretted the impact that this could have on families.

With figures last year showing the longest outstanding wait for an FAI to be completed was more than eight years, the Solicitor General was asked if there were “excessive delays” in holding such proceedings.

They are held in a bid to establish what happened when someone has died suddenly or unexpectedly, or in the cases of suspicious deaths, with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) deciding if it would be in the public interest for an inquiry to take place.

SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing said families waiting to hear if an FAI is to be held could sometimes be “fobbed off with explanations that appear to have come from the bumper book of excuses”.

He demanded to know: “What faith can bereaved families have in the justice system when they have to wait in some cases for eight years before an FAI is actually held?”

Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay said “families keep being failed by Scotland’s slow and ineffective system of investigating sudden, suspicious accidental and unexplained deaths”.

The Tory MSP compared the “few dozen FAIs” which are held in Scotland each year to the “tens of thousands of coroner’s inquests” which take place annually in England and Wales.

Answering their questions in Holyrood, Ms Charteris explained that “thorough and independent investigations” often have to take place before a decision can be made on whether or not to hold an FAI.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing demanded to know what faith bereaved families could have in the justice system (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added that there are “often legitimate reasons for prolonged investigation”, although she said the COPFS “has significantly reformed its processes in recent years to improve the quality of death investigations and reduce the time taken to investigate deaths and bring FAIs to court”.

The Solicitor General said: “In some cases FAIs have simply taken too long to commence and we appreciate and very much regret the impact which waiting for investigations to conclude has on families.

“I recognise that all families who have lost a loved one rightly expect investigations into the death to be progressed as expeditiously as possible.

“I offer my sincere apologies to those who have simply waited too long for FAI proceedings to commence. We want to do better.”

Adding that “significant modernisation has taken place”, Ms Charteris insisted that “there are clear indications that the situation is improving”.

She also stressed that “Scotland is not the only jurisdiction where a small number of complex deaths can take a long time to properly investigate”, telling MSPs that while coroner’s inquests can “begin rapidly in England”, in some cases it could still take “many years to reach a conclusion”.