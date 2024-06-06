Trade union’s legal challenge over Rwanda Act to be heard at High Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trade union’s legal challenge over Rwanda Act to be heard at High Court

By Press Association
The Government has said it plans to begin removals to Rwanda in late July (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Government has said it plans to begin removals to Rwanda in late July (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The FDA trade union’s legal challenge over the Government’s Safety of Rwanda Act is set to be heard at the High Court.

The trade union, which represents senior civil servants, previously said it was bringing legal action over the relationship of the Civil Service Code with the Government’s Safety of Rwanda Act.

The claim against the Cabinet Office is due to be heard on Thursday at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

The FDA’s challenge concerns guidance from the Cabinet Office to civil servants which says they will be acting in line with the Civil Service Code if they follow a minster’s decision to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda, even if a Rule 39 measure has been made.

A Rule 39 interim measure from the European Court of Human Rights – branded a “pyjama injunction” because it can be issued outside normal court hours – contributed to the grounding in 2022 of the first flight that was set to carry asylum seekers to Rwanda.

In an order last month, Mr Justice Chamberlain said: “The claimant says that this guidance is wrong in law and that civil servants would be acting contrary to the code, as presently drafted, and therefore contrary to their terms and conditions of employment, if they acted contrary to such an interim measure.”

No decision on the legal challenge is expected to be made at Thursday’s hearing, which is due to begin at 10.30am.

The hearing comes after the Government told the court in a different case that it now plans to begin removals to Rwanda in late July.

At the start of a hearing on Monday in a challenge brought by charity Asylum Aid, the court heard the first flight is now planned for July 24.