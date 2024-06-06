Labour accuses Rishi Sunak of threatening pensioners’ living standards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Labour accuses Rishi Sunak of threatening pensioners’ living standards

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Labour has accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of failing pensioners and posing a threat to their living standards, as the party claims that a record number of pensioners are paying income tax.

The party said the number of over-65s paying income tax has almost doubled, from 4.5 million in 2009/10, to 8.5 million in 2023/24.

Shadow pensions secretary Liz Kendall said the Conservatives have worsened the quality of retirement.

Ms Kendall will visit pensioners in Essex on Thursday, while the Labour leader and Mr Sunak take a step back from campaigning to attend D-Day commemoration events in Normandy.

She said: “Rishi Sunak was recently asked why he hates pensioners.

“It’s not hard to see why when they have so profoundly failed pensioners, from increasing levels of pensioner poverty, to breaking their promise on the triple lock, Rishi Sunak and the Tories have worsened the quality of retirement.

“Now the Tories pose a new threat to pensioners’ living standards, with reckless unfunded spending commitments and a £46 billion tax black hole that threatens the economy and the future of the state pension.

“Combined with this is the fact that under their watch a record amount of over-65s are paying income tax.

“Retirement should be a time we all look forward to, but more pensioners than ever are renting into retirement, their children are returning home because they’re locked out of the housing market and soaring childcare costs mean pensioners are taking on more responsibilities they weren’t expecting.

“My message to pensioners at this general election is simple – look at your wallet, look at the quality of your healthcare and look at the lack of housing for your children and grandchildren and ask yourself, is this as good as it gets?”

The party claimed the rise in the number of pensioners paying income tax is because of freezing of income tax thresholds and people needing to work later in life, adding that Labour will “turn the page on Tory chaos with economic security and political stability”.