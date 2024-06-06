What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Thursday

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) hold wreaths (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) hold wreaths (PA)

Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Thursday:

– D-Day commemorations continue

The leaders will put the combative point scoring aside to come together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Both the Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer will join members of the royal family at the British Normandy memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Rishi Sunak is expected to deliver a short speech and lead a “heroes’ welcome” at the event in France, before Sir Tom Jones takes to the stage alongside other music stars.

– Labour warns pensioners to watch their wallets

While the Tories appear to have taken a day off campaigning, shadow pensions secretary Liz Kendall is in Essex to speak to pensioners.

Labour said the Conservatives have worsened the quality of retirement, with the number of over 65s paying income tax nearly doubling since 2009.

Ms Kendall is expected to tell pensioners to “look at your wallet, look at the quality of your healthcare and look at the lack of housing for your children and grandchildren and ask yourself, is this as good as it gets?”

The Labour candidate is expected to repeat warnings of the Tories’ “reckless, unfunded” £46 billion tax black hole, which comes with the abolition of national insurance.

– NHS and social care get the Green bucks

At a press conference in London, the Green Party will announce a “game-changing” plan to spend £50 billion on health and social care over the next five years.

The package includes £30 billion for the NHS, to go towards increasing workers’ salaries and providing better access to GPs and NHS dentists, and £20 billion for social care to mend the “broken care system”.

This comes after the party announced it would be undertaking a “full review” of its health policy after concerns were raised about its plan to reduce the number of medical interventions in childbirth.

The Green’s health policy document said there has been a rise in Caesarean sections, which it described as “expensive and, when not medically required, risky”.

The document on the party’s website – which was last updated in April 2024 – has since been taken down.

– Liberal Democrats take on the West Country

During the visit to the West Country, leader Sir Ed Davey will primarily focus on one of the party’s manifesto commitments which is to improve cancer care.

The party has said cancer patients should have a legal right for their treatment to start within 62 days from urgent referral.