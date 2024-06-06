Civil servants must follow ECHR injunctions even if told to ignore, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Civil servants must follow ECHR injunctions even if told to ignore, court told

By Press Association
A Boeing 767 aircraft at MoD Boscombe Down, near Salisbury, which was believed to be the plane going to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda in 2022 (PA)
A Boeing 767 aircraft at MoD Boscombe Down, near Salisbury, which was believed to be the plane going to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda in 2022 (PA)

Civil servants are required to comply with interim injunctions from Strasbourg preventing removals to Rwanda, even if ministers have decided to ignore the order, the High Court has heard.

The FDA trade union, which represents senior civil servants, is bringing legal action over the relationship of the Civil Service Code with the Government’s Safety of Rwanda Act.

On Thursday, the High Court heard the challenge brought against the Cabinet Office and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in his role as Minister for the Civil Service, over whether guidance issued in February is lawful.

The guidance says that if a minister decides to ignore a rule 39 indication from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to stop a person’s removal to Rwanda, “it is the responsibility of civil servants under the civil service code to implement that decision”.

However, Tom Hickman KC, for the FDA, said that civil servants are required by the code to comply with measures from the ECHR, “and an instruction from a minister not to do so would override this obligation”.

A rule 39 indication from Strasbourg is an interim measure to prevent “imminent risk of irreparable harm”, with one such order contributing to the grounding in 2022 of the first flight going to carry asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Mr Hickman said that a failure to comply with such an interim measure “represents a clear violation of international law, just as a failure to comply with an interim injunction by a domestic court would constitute a clear violation of domestic law”.

He added in written submissions: “The obligations of civil servants under the civil service code require them to comply with international law and uphold the administration of justice.

“The consequence of that they are required by their terms of service to comply with interim measures of the Strasbourg court.”

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame UK visit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, to 10 Downing Street for talks (PA)

The High Court in London was later told that the FDA was attempting to clarify the obligations of civil servants with the challenge, and Mr Hickman told the court the legal action was not intended to “frustrate” the Government’s policy of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Sir James Eadie KC, for the Cabinet Office, Mr Sunak and the Home Office, said that the FDA’s case on the meaning of the civil service code is “constitutionally untenable”.

In written submissions, he said that decisions on whether to comply with “unincorporated international treaty obligations” are for ministers.

He continued: “Parliament evidently did not intend that, even if a minister decided to remove a person to Rwanda despite a rule 39 indication, that decision could be frustrated and undermined by civil servants deciding that they would not assist.”

Sir James later said it was not an option for civil servants to “take their own view on the lawfulness of the UK’s compliance” by refusing to implement a decision.

“A civil servant implementing a decision of a minister lawfully taken under domestic law… would be acting in compliance with the duty to comply with the law under the code, as reflected in the guidance,” he continued.

The court was later told by Sir James that under the Safety of Rwanda Act, “ministers are the relevant constitutional actors with the power and constitutional responsibility for such decisions”.

The hearing before Mr Justice Chamberlain will conclude on Thursday with a decision expected in writing at a later date.