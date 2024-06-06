‘Others can make their own views’ about campaign trail stunts, Sir Ed Davey says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Others can make their own views’ about campaign trail stunts, Sir Ed Davey says

By Press Association
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey attending the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire on Wednesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Others can make their own views” about Sir Ed Davey’s campaign trail antics, the Liberal Democrat leader has said.

Flipping burgers in a back garden on the campaign trail in Wiltshire, the party leader said he was “really sorry” about a speeding incident which hit the headlines yesterday.

He said his stunts on the campaign trail – which include toppling from a paddleboard into Windermere in the Lake District and speeding down the Ultimate Slip n Slide near Frome, Somerset – come with “very serious” messages.

Facing questions about the optics of his campaign trail so far, Sir Ed told the PA news agency: “I think others can make their own views.

“I’ve shown with some of the photo ops we’ve done – the paddleboard in Lake Windermere – that behind that fun there’s a very serious message.

“So, in the Lake District, we were talking about sewage and the fact that the Conservatives have allowed water companies to pump their filthy sewage into precious environments like the Lakes there or our rivers and our beaches and we’re campaigning about that.

“When I came down that slide with those children, that was about mental health – the mental health of our children and young people – which has again been ignored by the Conservatives.”

Sir Ed added: “As for the speeding fine … I was on the M1, I hadn’t noticed that the speed limit had reduced temporarily to 60mph, and I broke the law, and I’m really sorry about that. And I paid the fine.”

Sir Ed was caught travelling at 73mph near Caddington, in Bedfordshire.

When asked about whether the Liberal Democrats had any coalition “red lines”, should no party secure a majority at the General Election on July 4, Sir Ed said: “I’m just not thinking about after the election.”

He said his party had done “so well” at recent local elections and that “people now now Liberal Democrats can win” in places like the West Country and Home Counties.

General Election campaign 2024
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey falling into the water while paddleboarding on Windermere, while on the General Election campaign trail (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Ed brushed off speculation that Nigel Farage’s return to frontline politics – standing for Reform UK in Clacton on the Essex coast – could hamper his party’s chances among Conservative and Liberal Democrat swing voters.

“I and the Liberal Democrats don’t share any of the values of Nigel Farage,” he said.

“I’ll let the Conservatives worry about their problems.

“What I’m clear about is our Liberal Democrat ideas on the NHS and care, on tackling the sewage scandal, on the cost of living, they are attracting Conservative voters as well.

“We are finding lots of lifelong Conservatives switching to us. They aren’t really attracted by Nigel Farage’s ideas.”

The Liberal Democrats held their Great British barbecue in Wiltshire on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, attended by ex-service personnel who met Sir Ed.

The party leader told the media D-Day “was a fight for freedom, a fight for democracy, if those brave men and women hadn’t fought that day and gone onto those beaches, we might not be having elections … we might not be having the things we enjoy”.