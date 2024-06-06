Palestinian ambassador formally received by Irish premier for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Palestinian ambassador formally received by Irish premier for first time

By Press Association
Taoiseach Simon Harris with Palestinian Ambassador Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid in Government Buildings (Government Information Service/PA)
Irish premier Simon Harris has met the Palestinian ambassador, after Ireland made the historic move to recognise a Palestinian state last week.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid’s visit to Government Buildings in Dublin on Thursday marks the first time a Palestinian ambassador has been formally received in the Taoiseach’s office.

During the meeting, Dr Abdalmajid thanked Mr Harris and the Irish people for the recognition, and said it was a source of strength and hope for the people of Palestine.

She briefed the Taoiseach on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and the urgent need for more food and aid.

Irish Gaza ceasefire deal
Taoiseach Simon Harris with Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, following Ireland’s recognition of the State of Palestine last month with Spain and Norway (Government Information Service/PA)

They spoke about efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages, after a three-phase proposal was announced by US President Joe Biden last week.

The Taoiseach said the onus was now on all parties to “stretch themselves” and to engage, despite any internal pressures.

Ireland’s recognition, made as part of a joint diplomatic move with Spain and Norway, is based on the 1967 borders. Slovenia also recognised Palestinian statehood this week, after its parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of it.

Mr Harris has said that the recognition of Palestine was the beginning and not the end of a process, and that work would continue with other nations towards a two-state solution.

Some politicians and protesters in Ireland, while welcoming the move, have called on the government to take further action such as implementing sanctions on Israel in response to the rising death toll in Gaza.

On Thursday, a small Mothers Against Genocide and Teachers for Palestine demonstration was held outside the Green Party’s Dublin headquarters, where protesters chanted “aid not bombs”.

It comes on the day that an Israeli strike hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza, killing more than 30 people including 23 women and children, according to health officials.

Since Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza after Hamas’s attack on Israel in October – in which militants killed 1,200 people and took another 250 hostage – at least 36,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 70,000 injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has been displaced and United Nations officials have said that parts of the territory are experiencing famine.