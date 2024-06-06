Opinion poll round-up on day 15 of the election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Opinion poll round-up on day 15 of the election campaign

By Press Association
Labour continues to enjoy a strong lead in opinion polls ahead of the July 4 General Election (Liam McBurney/PA)
Labour continues to enjoy a strong lead in opinion polls ahead of the July 4 General Election (Liam McBurney/PA)

Two opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, both of which show Labour continuing to enjoy a comfortable lead.

A poll by Ipsos, carried out by telephone from Friday May 31 to Tuesday June 4 among 1,014 British adults, puts Labour 20 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 43%, Conservatives 23%, Green 9%, Reform 9%, Liberal Democrats 8%, SNP 5%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

A more recent poll by YouGov, carried out online from Monday June 3 to Tuesday June 4 among 1,629 British adults, gives Labour a lead of 21 points.

The figures are Labour 40%, Conservatives 19%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 7%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 6 puts Labour on 44%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 23%, followed by Reform on 12%, the Lib Dems on 9% and the Greens on 5%.

A graph showing opinion poll averages for the main political parties over the past four months, with the latest averages being Labour 44%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 12%, Liberal Democrats 9% and Greens 5%
(PA Graphics)

These figures are broadly unchanged on the averages for the previous seven days to May 30, which were Labour 45%, Conservatives 24%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.