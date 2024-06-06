Tory candidate withdraws from election after ‘wholly inappropriate’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory candidate withdraws from election after ‘wholly inappropriate’ comments

By Press Association
Sam Trask told The Mirror he had decided to withdraw as a candidate for the Bridgend seat (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sam Trask told The Mirror he had decided to withdraw as a candidate for the Bridgend seat (Peter Byrne/PA)

A Conservative candidate has withdrawn from standing in the General Election following the discovery of “wholly inappropriate” comments on a fitness website.

Sam Trask, who was standing in the Bridgend constituency, made sexual comments about women on the MyFitnessPal website, according to The Mirror.

In a statement to the newspaper, Mr Trask described the remarks as “wholly inappropriate” and said he had decided to withdraw as a candidate.

Nominations for candidates for general election seats close at 4pm on Friday.

The Conservatives won the Bridgend seat from Labour in 2019, when Jamie Wallis – who previously said he would not stand in the constituency at this election – secured a majority of 1,157.

Mr Trask told The Mirror: “These comments were made a number of years ago, and I recognise they are wholly inappropriate. For that I apologise and have decided to withdraw as a candidate.”

Chris Elmore, Labour’s candidate for the Bridgend seat, called on the Conservative Party to re-vet candidates to ensure they were “fit to serve the public”.

Mr Elmore said: “These lurid revelations pose serious questions about the calibre of candidates the Tories have been forced to select.

“People here in Bridgend rightly expect better from their candidates for public office.

“With the deadline for nominations approaching, Rishi Sunak still has time to do the right thing and re-vet his candidates to make sure they are fit to serve the public in Parliament.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “The Conservative Party does not condone these comments. We are looking into the matter.”