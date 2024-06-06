Fact check: ‘£2,000 tax rise’ and Scotland’s renewable energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: ‘£2,000 tax rise’ and Scotland’s renewable energy

By Press Association
The SNP’s Kate Forbes claimed that over 100% of Scotland’s electricity needs came from renewables last year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Would families face a £2,000 tax rise under Labour?

The Conservative claim that a Labour government would mean a £2,000 tax rise for every working family has dominated the General Election news agenda since the first TV debate on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “would put up everyone’s taxes by £2,000” and that a Labour government would mean “£2,000 higher taxes for every working family”. Mr Starmer described this as “absolute garbage”.

The £2,000 figure, which is a cumulative estimate of how much more families would be taxed over the next four years, is unreliable and based on a number of assumptions.

It comes from a Conservative calculation of Labour’s “unfunded spending commitments”, but many of the costings behind it are uncertain. Even if the figure was right, we can’t be certain this money would be collected by raising taxes, and if it was, families are unlikely to be affected equally.

Row over Treasury costings

The source of the Conservatives’ figure has also been in the spotlight, after Mr Sunak claimed in Tuesday’s TV debate that “independent Treasury officials have costed Labour’s policies and they amount to a £2,000 tax rise”.

That’s not entirely accurate.

Many of the figures used in the Conservatives’ estimate do come from Treasury costings of opposition policies that were published earlier this year. But some of the figures in the document come from other sources, and the Treasury was not involved in calculating the total figure.

The Permanent Secretary for HM Treasury, James Bowler, wrote in a letter to Labour’s Darren Jones on June 3 that “civil servants were not involved in the production or presentation of the Conservative party’s document ‘Labour’s Tax Rises’ or in the calculation of the total figure used”.

It’s also worth noting that many Treasury costings of opposition policies rely on assumptions from special advisors, who are political appointees not civil servants.

Renewable energy in Scotland

The Scottish National Party’s Kate Forbes, the Deputy First Minister of Scotland, told Sky News last week that “last year over 100% of [Scotland’s] electricity needs came from renewables because of what the SNP has been doing”.

That’s true in a way, but it might mislead some people into thinking that Scotland doesn’t use any fossil fuels for electricity. It does.

Scotland does generate more renewable electricity than all the electricity it uses, but much of that renewable power is exported. Scotland still gets about a third of the electricity it actually consumes from fossil fuels and nuclear.

Full Fact is an independent UK charity. Its team of fact checkers and campaigners work to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information.

Election Check 24