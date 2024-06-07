Migrant Channel crossings top 11,000 for year so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Migrant Channel crossings top 11,000 for year so far

By Press Association

Thursday’s crossings take the provisional total for 2024 to 11,095 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than 11,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel.

Home Office figures show 316 people made the journey in five boats on Thursday, the same day around 80 were rescued when they got into difficulty during the crossing.

The latest crossings mean 647 people have already arrived in four days this week, taking the provisional total for 2024 to 11,095.

This is up 46% on the number recorded this time last year (7,610) and 11% higher than the same point in 2022 (9,984), according to PA news agency analysis of the figures.

More than 1,000 arrivals have now been recorded since the General Election was called on May 22 (1,213), with immigration a key campaign battleground.

In the last six and a half years as the recent migrant crisis unfolded, 125,440 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel, data recorded since the start of 2018 shows.

Some 80,459 people have made the journey since the Government struck the stalled deal to send migrants to Rwanda in April 2022.

The tally of crossings since Rishi Sunak, who pledged to “stop the boats”, became Prime Minister in October that year now stands at 48,158.

Three children, including a baby, were reportedly among those brought ashore to safety after the incident off the Kent coast on Thursday morning which saw the coastguard and lifeboat crews called to help Border Force.

Some of those rescued are thought to have been pulled from the water after their boat is said to have capsized.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported and no-one was taken to hospital, PA understands.

The coastguard later confirmed the search had ended with “all people accounted for and back on land”.

The figures suggest there was an average of 63 people crossing the Channel to the UK per boat on Thursday.

Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock accused Mr Sunak of making “false” claims on cutting the number of migrant arrivals, branding it a “desperate attempt to pull the wool over voters’ eyes”.

“Under Rishi Sunak and the Tories, the number of small boat crossings in the Channel just keeps on going up,” he added as he claimed Labour had a “comprehensive plan” to curb crossings.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We continue to work closely with our French partners to prevent crossings and save lives.”