First Minister Michelle O’Neill criticised for missing D-Day commemorations

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has been criticised for not attending a major international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson also criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for leaving proceedings in France early as “inexplicable”.

The Prime Minister apologised for his decision to leave Normandy before the ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Allied landings.

He admitted that “on reflection” he should have stayed for the event where world leaders including US President Joe Biden marked the sacrifice made by troops landing on the beaches of northern France in 1944.

The sun sets on the Normandy beaches on the 6th June and much to reflect on. It has been an honour of a lifetime to be here to represent Northern Ireland for all those from here and beyond who played such an incredible part in D-Day and the Normandy Campaign. What a debt we owe pic.twitter.com/JQRujVkhOC — Emma Little-Pengelly BL (@little_pengelly) June 6, 2024

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly represented Northern Ireland.

Mr Robinson said it was an opportunity for Ms O’Neill to act as a First Minister for all.

“The debt we owe to those men who led the D-Day landings is immeasurable,” he said.

“There were veterans, aged over 100 or in their late 90s, who travelled to remember their friends and comrades on the Normandy beaches.

“Despite their frailty, they stayed to the end.

“The Prime Minister has rightly apologised.

“His actions nonetheless undermine the authenticity of the speech he made at the British Normandy Memorial, where he recalled the debt we owe.

“I am glad our Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly was in Normandy this week to represent Northern Ireland alongside the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron attends the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (PA)

“With men from across the island being remembered, I am disappointed that the deputy First Minister was alone in Normandy and the other half of the joint Office was absent.

“When we consider how so many from this island have only been able to openly remember their grandparents’ war efforts in recent years, this was a missed opportunity for leadership and reconciliation.

“Just as the Prime Minister has recognised that he was wrong to leave early, the First Minister should recognise it was a mistake not to stand alongside the Deputy First Minister at the memorial services in Normandy.

“A First Minister for all would have paid tribute to the D-Day veterans.”

A spokesperson for the Executive Office said: “The Executive Office (TEO) receives many invitations and endeavours to attend as many events as possible.

“TEO is represented by the First Minister, deputy First Minister and junior ministers.

“This week, TEO was represented at events including the D-Day commemorations; business awards and the Your Time to Shine female leaders celebration event.”