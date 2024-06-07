Fact check: Labour’s cost-of-living claim, Ofsted ratings and share buybacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Labour’s cost-of-living claim, Ofsted ratings and share buybacks

By Press Association
Labour’s figure only considers the change to six household outgoings – energy, groceries, council tax, mortgages, personal tax and motoring (James Manning/PA)
Are families £5,883 worse off under Rishi Sunak?

The Labour Party has claimed on social media that “under Rishi Sunak, typical families are now £5,883 worse off”. And in a press release which was reported on by a number of news outlets, it made a slightly more specific claim that “the typical household is now £5,883 worse off since 2019”.

Although it wasn’t made explicit in the claims we’ve seen, the figure appears to be an annual estimate – in other words, Labour seems to be claiming typical families are £5,883 a year worse off in 2024 than they were in 2019.

However, there are a number of problems with Labour’s figure.

For example, it only considers the change to six household outgoings – energy, groceries, council tax, mortgages, personal tax and motoring. These outgoings don’t apply to all families, for instance, many don’t have a car or a mortgage. And equally, the figure doesn’t include many other outgoings faced by families.

Another problem is that the figure doesn’t take into account any changes in wages or benefits since 2019, with some wages and benefits having risen, in cash terms at least.

Figures from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on real household disposable income per person — a measure of living standards that does take changes to wages and benefits into account — show a fall of £166 per person between 2019/20 and 2024/25.

Ofsted school ratings

A number of Conservative candidates have claimed that the proportion of schools rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted has increased from 68% under Labour to 90% under the Conservatives.

That is technically accurate for schools in England, comparing the latest Ofsted data to that in 2010, when Labour was last in government. But changes to the way schools are inspected since 2010 mean that a direct comparison between these two time periods is difficult.

As Ofsted’s methodology explains, a number of factors affect the comparability of the most recent inspection outcomes for all schools and the data should “be used with caution”.

However, when the Office for Statistics Regulation was asked to look at this claim recently, it stopped short of calling it misleading, saying the figures could be a useful indicator.

How much would the Lib Dem plan to tax share buybacks raise?

The Liberal Democrats have claimed their proposed 4% share buyback tax could raise around £1.4 billion a year, which the party says would pay for extending free school meals to an additional 900,000 children.

The £1.4 billion estimate has been challenged, however, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) predicting that the tax would change behaviour.

Stuart Adam, a senior economist at the IFS, said he’d be “surprised if a 4% tax on share buybacks in the UK raised much revenue”, adding: “To a large extent I would expect companies simply to stop using share buybacks, and to pay dividends instead if they wanted to return money to shareholders.”

However, the Liberal Democrats have claimed their calculations are “cautious” and allow for behavioural change.

Full Fact is an independent UK charity. Its team of fact checkers and campaigners work to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information.

Election Check 24