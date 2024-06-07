Alliance leader faces questions after backing out of Ireland’s Future event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alliance leader faces questions after backing out of Ireland’s Future event

By Press Association
Alliance leader Naomi Long had been due to address the Ireland’s Future event (Liam McBurney/PA)
Alliance leader Naomi Long is facing questions after pulling out of an Irish unity event.

Ms Long had been due to address the Ireland’s Future event at the SSE Arena in Belfast next Saturday.

Ireland’s Future terms itself as a civic nationalist non-profit which campaigns for new constitutional arrangements on the island of Ireland.

Its previous events have been addressed by a range of speakers, including former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Leo Varadkar at an Ireland's Future event in 2022
Ms Long is currently campaigning ahead of her General Election battle with DUP leader Gavin Robinson in East Belfast which is expected to be one of the tightest contests in Northern Ireland.

An Alliance Party spokesperson said Ms Long’s decision not to take part is down to the unexpected General Election.

North Belfast election candidate Nuala McAllister will instead represent the party.

“Unfortunately due to the snap election and short nature of the campaign, Naomi Long’s diary has had to see a number of last-minute changes and, therefore, she is unable to participate in this event due to other pressing commitments,” they said.

Ireland’s Future secretary Niall Murphy said: “It is unfortunate that Naomi Long has indicated she is no longer available to participate in the Pathway to Change event at the SSE arena. Ireland’s Future regrets that this is the case.”

DUP director of elections Gordon Lyons contended that Ms Long “has further questions to answer about her Ireland’s Future attendance”.

“Naomi Long should explain why she ever agreed to attend the Ireland’s Future anti-unionist event,” he said.

Stormont Assembly - The DUP's Gordon Lyons
“Alliance clearly thought it was OK to attend the event when there was no election but now won’t attend and don’t want people to see them attending and partaking in pro-Republican platforms and propaganda.

“Unionists throughout Northern Ireland know exactly why the Alliance Party has pulled out of this event. They shouldn’t be played for fools.”

Stormont Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole also queried Ms Long’s decision.

“The Alliance Party is entitled to have no position on whether we rejoin the EU via a new Ireland, but voters deserve better than the wink/nudge opportunism its leader is indulging,” the SDLP representative said.

“Many voters of all perspectives will reflect on the decision to pull out of this event – an hour’s commitment inside Naomi Long’s constituency – and ask why it was an impossible ask but overseeing the entire criminal justice system is perfectly manageable alongside the campaign.

“This claim is simply not credible and taking voters of all perspectives for fools.

“Naomi’s claim of an election campaign clash is rendered even more absurd by the fact that her replacement, Nuala McAllister, is a candidate in the same election.”