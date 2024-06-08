What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Saturday

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will be on the campaign trail (Henry Nicholls/Victoria Jones/PA)
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Saturday:

– In Westminster

It is a case of “nobody’s home” in the Houses of Parliament but expect to see protesters in central London.

The National March for Gaza will begin at Russell Square shortly after midday and travel along the Strand and Whitehall to reach the Palace of Westminster.

POLITICS Election Polls
(PA Graphics)

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Friday confirmed recognition of Palestinian statehood as part of a Middle East peace process would feature in his party’s manifesto.

– Conservative candidates hit the road

The Conservatives are hitting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home turf, so expect to see the big blue battle bus somewhere in Yorkshire.

The party previewed its “Backing Drivers Bill” overnight, which Transport Secretary Mark Harper said would support drivers “in the face of Labour politicians desperate to tax them off the roads” – banning Wales-style blanket 20mph limits and reversing the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) expansion from inner into outer London.

– Back down south

In Essex, the Conservatives are formally launching their Basildon and Billericay candidate.

Budget 2024
Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden is hoping to win a seat in Essex (James Manning/PA)

It is the party’s chairman Richard Holden who used to represent North West Durham. The drive from Crook in his previous constituency to Basildon is more than 260 miles.

Councillor Phil Turner, deputy chairman of the local Conservative Association, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he expected a “full-on rebellion” but instead Mr Holden “won over the executive”.

– Small businesses on Saturday

Labour has pledged to “pull up the shutters” for small businesses and will unveil a series of policies to attract entrepreneurs.

Among its pledges are a business rates overhaul, a plan to accelerate the establishment of banking hubs, and an antisocial behaviour crackdown to “revitalise” high streets.

– Escape to the countryside

The Liberal Democrats would plough £50 million a year into maintaining three new national parks, according to its weekend policy launch.

Among its suggested areas are the Chilterns in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, the Surrey Hills, or the Mendips or Quantocks in Somerset.