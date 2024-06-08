Scottish Lib Dem leader joins Russian dissidents in Edinburgh in Ukraine support

The UK must continue to “stand in solidarity” with Ukraine, Scotland’s Liberal Democrat leader has said, as he joined Russian dissidents in an anti-Vladimir Putin protest.

Alex Cole-Hamilton joined protesters in Edinburgh on Saturday to condemn the continued Russian assault on Ukraine.

He also called for the UK Government to widen sanctions against the 35 individuals linked to the poisoning, imprisonment and death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who was included in a list of British politicians banned from entering Russia in 2022, said: “As we reflect on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the life and murder of Alexei Navalny we must also consider how we, here in the UK, can stand up against Putin’s regime.

“We cannot allow the bravery of all those fleeing the Kremlin’s tyranny, some of whom I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with today, go unheeded.

“To that end, Scottish Liberal Democrats will do everything we can to work with our allies to increase military support to Ukraine and press for tougher sanctions on every individual on the Navalny list. We must act immediately to seize Kremlin money wherever we can find it.

“We must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and all those who have bravely defied Putin.”