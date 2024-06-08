Oxford University to return Hindu saint sculpture to India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oxford University to return Hindu saint sculpture to India

By Press Association
The Ashmolean Museum in Oxford (Martyn Hayhow/PA)
The Ashmolean Museum in Oxford (Martyn Hayhow/PA)

Oxford University is to hand back a sculpture of a Hindu saint to India.

The 500-year-old bronze, which depicts Tirumankai Alvar, had been on display at the university’s Ashmolean Museum.

A claim for the sculpture was made through the Indian High Commission.

Tirumankai Alvar was a Tamil poet and saint from south India.

Statue of Tirumankai Alvar
The statue of Tirumankai Alvar (Alamy/PA)

It is believed the bronze may have been looted from an Indian temple.

A statement for the Ashmolean said: “On March 11 2024 the council of the University of Oxford supported a claim from the Indian High Commission for the return of a 16th-century bronze sculpture of saint Tirumankai Alvar from the Ashmolean Museum.

This decision will now be submitted to the Charity Commission for approval.”

It comes after Oxford and Cambridge universities said in 2022 that they could return collections of the Benin Bronzes after Nigeria requested them.

More than 200 artefacts were looted by British colonial forces in 1897 in response to a violent trade dispute.

Several thousand brasses and other artefacts were taken by the British and sold in London to recoup the costs of the military mission.

Last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was involved in a spat with the Greek prime minister after Kyriakos Mitsotakis used an interview to push for the return of the Elgin Marbles.

Athens has been campaigning for decades for the return of the artefacts.

The country has long claimed they were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation.