‘Huge relief’ to see rescue of four hostages by Israel, Rishi Sunak says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Huge relief’ to see rescue of four hostages by Israel, Rishi Sunak says

By Press Association
Almog Meir Jan raises his hands after being freed (Tomer Appelbaum/AP)
Almog Meir Jan raises his hands after being freed (Tomer Appelbaum/AP)

Rishi Sunak said it is a “huge relief” to see the return of hostages who were kidnapped in Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7.

Israeli forces rescued four captives in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, in the largest such recovery since the militants’ assault triggered the conflict.

The Prime Minister said on social media site X: “It is a huge relief to see hostages returned after their unimaginable ordeal and heartwarming to see the pictures of them reunited with their families.

“We will continue to strive towards an end to the fighting as well as safety and security for all.”

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said: “News of the rescue of four hostages will be a huge relief to their families.

“My thoughts also with families of those still captive, and all the innocent lives affected by the conflict.

“We must secure the release of all hostages and end the fighting through a ceasefire deal.”

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy wrote: “It’s now 245 days since October 7th, when these hostages were kidnapped from the Nova music festival by Hamas terrorists.

“Their rescue is a glimmer of hope in the darkness.

“We need an immediate ceasefire now, to get all the hostages released and a surge of aid into Gaza.”