‘Huge relief’ to see rescue of four hostages by Israel, Rishi Sunak says

Rishi Sunak said it is a “huge relief” to see the return of hostages who were kidnapped in Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7.

Israeli forces rescued four captives in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, in the largest such recovery since the militants’ assault triggered the conflict.

The Prime Minister said on social media site X: “It is a huge relief to see hostages returned after their unimaginable ordeal and heartwarming to see the pictures of them reunited with their families.

“We will continue to strive towards an end to the fighting as well as safety and security for all.”

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said: “News of the rescue of four hostages will be a huge relief to their families.

“My thoughts also with families of those still captive, and all the innocent lives affected by the conflict.

“We must secure the release of all hostages and end the fighting through a ceasefire deal.”

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy wrote: “It’s now 245 days since October 7th, when these hostages were kidnapped from the Nova music festival by Hamas terrorists.

“Their rescue is a glimmer of hope in the darkness.

“We need an immediate ceasefire now, to get all the hostages released and a surge of aid into Gaza.”