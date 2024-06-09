Nigel Farage says Reform UK will become the ‘real opposition’ to Labour

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says his party will replace the Conservatives as the opposition to Labour after the General Election.

Speaking to the Sunday Express, Mr Farage claimed his party is “the real opposition now” and that the election on July 4 “is our beginning”.

“This election is over. Labour are going to win by a mile,” he said. “The only question for voters now is who the opposition is going to be.”

Mr Farage referred to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaving 80th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France early to attend a TV interview in England, saying: “One more gaffe like that and they could all lose their seats.”

“Most of those people saying they are going to vote Labour are saying it because they don’t want to vote Conservative. I think we’ll dig into the Labour vote much more than they think.”

His comments come as the Labour Party is talking tough on law and order and vowing not to hike taxes, while the Tories seek to move on from Mr Sunak’s D-Day decision with a benefits overhaul plan.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has pledged to crack down on the antisocial use of off-road bikes and relieve pressure on overstretched prisons.

Police will be given new powers to scrap noisy dirt and quad bikes within 48 hours, instead of having to keep them impounded for two weeks, if Labour wins the General Election.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives are attempting to put a lid on the fallout from the Prime Minister’s early return from D-Day commemorations.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride will tout a Tory pledge to halt the rising costs of welfare by reforming the benefits system on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is campaigning in Yorkshire without media on Sunday after facing accusations of “dodging” reporters’ questions the previous day amid continuing criticism of his D-Day actions.