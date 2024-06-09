Labour declines to rule out ending early prisoner release scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour declines to rule out ending early prisoner release scheme

By Press Association
Labour’s head of justice has declined to rule out her party ending the Tories early prisoner release scheme, despite Sir Keir Starmer saying he was ‘critical’ of the strategy (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour’s head of justice has declined to rule out her party ending the Tories’ early prisoner release scheme, despite Sir Keir Starmer saying he was “critical” of the strategy.

The plan introduced under Rishi Sunak allows certain prisoners to be released up to 70 days before the end of their sentence in an effort to ease overcrowding in prisons in England and Wales.

The Tories had previously promised to deliver 20,000 new prison places, and 6,000 have been created so far.

Labour said it would ensure the delivery of the remaining 14,000 by unblocking the planning process and boosting the prison-building programme.

Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood declined to rule out ending the early release scheme, as she said Labour would need to “lift the bonnet” in government before knowing the true extent of the crisis in prisons.

She told the BBC: “I think actually the Government needs to level with the public. We all know that prisons are running at either 98% capacity or 99%.

Wakefield Prison, Yorkshire.
Patrol outside Wakefield Prison, Yorkshire, as the shadow justice secretary spoke about Labour’s plans for prisons (PA) 

“It is a dereliction of duty that the Government hasn’t actually released all of the figures about their early release scheme – they’ve actually been doing that in secret.

“It would be irresponsible for me from opposition, without seeing the data about the number of offenders that have been released or having all of that information, to make those decisions now.”

When again asked if she would rule out continuing early release, Ms Mahmood said: “It would be irresponsible to make those decisions from opposition without all of the information to hand.

“An incoming Labour government, if we’re privileged enough to win, would have to lift that bonnet and see what horrors await.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shabana Mahmood appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

At a campaign event in Essex, Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “critical” of the early release scheme for prisoners but added that “tough decisions” would have to be taken.

The former head of the Crown Prosecution Service and barrister said: “I am critical of the Tories’ early release scheme because what’s happened is that they’re releasing early prisoners who should still be in prison and that’s a shocking state of affairs.

“Like the many problems that they have left for the country, if we do come into power we’re going to have to fix it.

“Now that will involve building prisons, that will involve taking tough decisions because the money has been allocated for prison building but there are tough decisions about planning and getting those prisons up.”

General Election campaign 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer helps to serve drinks during a visit to 3 Lock’s Brewery in Camden. He has said he was critical of the Tories’ prisoner release plans (Stefan Rousseau/PA) 

On Sunday Sir Keir also reiterated his commitment not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT in a future Government, despite a report from the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) that tax rises would be necessary to maintain current levels of departmental funding.

Ms Mahmood said solving overcrowding in prisons is “not a money problem”.

She told the BBC: “Part of the reason we’ve got overcrowding in our prisons is because the Government has run out of space because they haven’t delivered the full 20,000 prison spaces that they said they will do by next year.

“It’s actually not a money problem in that respect.

“The money has already been allocated in the Ministry of Justice budget, it’s actually a failure of the Government because they’ve allowed the planning system to get in the way and they’ve allowed complaints from their Members of Parliament, backbenchers in particular, to stop any building in our country.

“So this is actually about the Government having the will to get prisons built on day one.

“We would designate prisons as being of national importance, so that those decisions are ultimately made by ministers rather than the usual planning process.”

In a further law and order offering, the party wants to set up 80 new specialist rape courts across England and Wales to fast-track cases as part of plans to tackle violence against women and girls that will be included in Labour’s manifesto this week.

Elsewhere on the morning rounds, Ms Mahmood defended her party from allegations they had changed so much they were unrecognisable from the Tories.

Responding to a comment made by Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer during Friday’s seven-way BBC debate that Labour had “changed into the Conservatives”, Ms Mahmood said: “That’s exactly the kind of stuff you’d expect from some of the smaller parties.”

She told Sky News: “There are billions of pounds worth of difference between us and the Tory Party, because we will make different decisions.

“For example, levying VAT on private school fees, we will get non-doms to pay their fair share, we’ll make sure oil and gas giants pay their fair share with the proper windfall tax.

“That is a big difference between us and the Tory Party.”