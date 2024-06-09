Tory chairman Holden repeatedly challenged about constituency ‘stitch-up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory chairman Holden repeatedly challenged about constituency ‘stitch-up’

By Press Association
Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden (James Manning/PA)
Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden (James Manning/PA)

Tory chairman Richard Holden sought to dodge questions about how he landed a plum Conservative constituency during a tetchy TV interview.

Mr Holden, until recently the MP for North West Durham, was the sole candidate presented on what was expected to be a shortlist of three names for the Basildon and Billericay seat, angering some local members.

He ignored questions about his candidacy during a pooled television interview, which he used instead to attack Labour’s schools policy, until Sky News’ Jon Craig stopped him, saying it was “ridiculous”.

https://x.com/RicHolden/status/1799885610120782208

Craig was then challenged off-camera by an adviser who claimed the subject of the interview was not meant to cover Mr Holden’s position, an assertion Sky’s veteran chief political correspondent disagreed with.

Basildon and Billericay is regarded as a safe Conservative seat, with John Baron having won a majority of 20,412 over his nearest Labour opponent in 2019.

Asked if it was an appalling stitch-up, Mr Holden said: “This interview is about Emily Thornberry’s comments today in which she admitted that it’s going to be our children across the country who pay the price for Labour’s decision to try and tax private schools if they get into office.”

Pressed again on his candidacy, he again began talking about Ms Thornberry, who had earlier appeared to accept that state school class sizes may go up if parents took the children out of the private system.

Asked for a third time about the “anti-democratic” process that led to his candidacy, Mr Holden began his answer with the words “Emily Thornberry” but got cut off by Craig who said: “I’m going to stop you now, this is ridiculous.”

Craig then challenged Mr Holden about his claim that he was “bloody loyal” to the North East.

The Tory party chairman said he had “already answered these questions” in a previous interview with Channel 4.

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: “Ric Holden is running the Tory election campaign.

“If chicken-run Ric can’t stand the heat, he should get out of the kitchen.”