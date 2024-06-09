Almost two thirds of unpaid carers took on role due to no other options – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost two thirds of unpaid carers took on role due to no other options – report

By Press Association
Almost two thirds of unpaid carers said they had no other choice but to take up the role (Alamy/UK)
Almost two thirds of current and former unpaid carers had no choice but to take up the role due to the lack of other options available, according to a large survey which also suggests the situation has worsened over time.

Carers UK said the “devastating and enduring” impacts of caring for many are evident from the research, with
negative effects on employment, finances and savings, as well as physical and mental health.

It is estimated there are 16.1 million current or former unpaid carers in the UK and the new report has suggested the “poor quality and high cost of social care services” could be a reason for people feeling left with no choice but to become unpaid carers.

Charities and campaigners have been calling on political parties to make reforming social care a priority, with unmet need in the system seen to be putting pressure on those providing unpaid care.

Some 62% of carers surveyed, which Carers UK said is equivalent to 10 million people based on population data, reported having no other option but to become an unpaid carer.

The situation appears to have deteriorated, the report released to coincide with Carers Week stated, with people currently providing unpaid care more likely than those who had previously done so to say taking up the role was due to a lack of alternatives, at 66% compared with 59%.

The report, supported by other organisations including Age UK and the Carers Trust, was based on polling of almost 6,500 UK adults in early April, 30% of whom were either current or former unpaid carers.

The higher proportion of current compared to former unpaid carers reporting a lack of other options “suggests that the alternative care and support options may have reduced over time, forcing more people to take on a caring role now than they would have done before”, the authors said.

They added: “The lack of alternative care options available, the poor quality and high cost of social care services could be reasons why people feel they have no choice on taking on a caring role.

“The shift from hospital to home, smaller families and changing demographics could also be a contributing factor.”

The research found that unpaid carers aged 45-54 were most likely to say there was no choice (70%) compared
with other age groups, while 29% of all the current and former unpaid carers said other care options were available but they chose to be carers.

While the YouGov Omnibus polling found the impact of caring to be more negative than positive across all aspects asked about, such as jobs, pensions and relationships, results found the negative effects to be “more pronounced” for those who said they had no choice but to take on a caring role.

Carers UK said it is calling for “concrete measures from the next government to lessen these negative impacts of caring which can be devastating and enduring in carers’ lives”.

A legal entitlement to unpaid leave for carers came into effect in April, applying to more than two million workers in England, Wales and Scotland with unpaid caring responsibilities.

Under the Carer’s Leave Act employees who are carers can take up to a week of unpaid leave every 12 months – equating to five days for most people.

But Carers UK chief executive, Helen Walker, said there is much more to be done to support unpaid carers.

She said: “Measures like paid carer’s leave to prevent employees from leaving the labour market early in order to care, improvements in carers’ benefits to reduce financial hardship, sustainable funding for care and breaks to support carers’ mental health and wellbeing as well as new duties on the NHS to promote carers’ health and wellbeing.

“Unpaid carers provide a staggering £162 billion of care a year looking after severely disabled, chronically ill and older relatives and friends.

“When so many unpaid carers have no choice about caring, the next Government has a responsibility to care about them, too.”

David Fothergill, from the Local Government Association, said:  “Helping councils to better support unpaid carers should be a crucial part of a long-term and sustainable funding solution for social care.

“Our Local Government White Paper calls for more support for unpaid carers and a renewed focus on prevention and it is crucial that whoever forms the next government should work to support them to continue their vital role.

“Investing more in early action is fundamental to ensuring someone can continue living independently in the home and community they love.”