Union boss says Tory claims on economy are ‘laughable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Union boss says Tory claims on economy are ‘laughable’

By Press Association
Union boss says Tory claims on economy are ‘laughable’

A union leader has blasted Conservative “boasts” about the state of the economy as “laughable”.

The TUC published a report saying that the unemployment rate increased and job vacancies fell across the country in the first quarter of the year.

The union organisation said its analysis of official statistics showed that unemployment levels increased by 178,000 across England between October-December 2023 and January-March 2024.

The North West saw the biggest increase in unemployment (47,000) followed by the West Midlands (38,000) and London (37,000), said the TUC.

The UK has suffered the biggest rise in unemployment of any OECD country since the turn of the year, said the report, adding that the rise in unemployment in 2024 has coincided with a slump in job vacancies.

The TUC said real wages were still worth less than in 2008, millions of people were in insecure jobs and long term sickness is at record levels.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Rishi Sunak’s economic boasts are frankly laughable.

“It shows just how out of touch he and his Government are – and this complacency is costing Britain dear.

“In every single English region people’s job prospects have been deteriorating – with the unemployment rate rising and vacancies falling.

“The Conservatives are failing working people.

“Joblessness and economic inactivity are up.

“Over four million people are trapped in insecure work and real wages are still worth less than in 2008.

“Our country is crying out for change.

“We need a government that will make work pay and deliver better jobs, growth and living standards.”