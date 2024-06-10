Labour’s Phillipson says Thornberry’s growing class sizes comment ‘wasn’t right’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour’s Phillipson says Thornberry’s growing class sizes comment ‘wasn’t right’

By Press Association
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson rejected a suggestion by her colleague, Emily Thornberry, gue’s suggestion that class sizes in state schools could grow because of Labour adding VAT to private school fees (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The shadow education secretary has said it “wasn’t right” for a fellow frontbencher to suggest that Labour’s plan to add VAT to private school fees would lead to larger class sizes in the state sector.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry suggested on Sunday that “it would be fine if we have to, in the short term, have larger classes” amid concerns the move could force pupils to leave private schools.

But on Monday Bridget Phillipson rejected the comments, in a sign of divisions within Sir Keir Starmer’s party over the policy.

She told Times Radio: “I am afraid that just wasn’t right.

“Actually what we are seeing across the state sector is a falling number of pupils in our classrooms because of the falling birth rate, and there are fewer young people arriving at school.

“So, actually, we are going to be in the position pretty soon – and it is already the case in places like London – where schools are merging and closing because of falling numbers.”

Asked if she would be having a word with Ms Thornberry about her remarks, Ms Phillipson said: “Happy to do so, because that isn’t the position that we see at the moment.”

Shadow education minister Catherine McKinnell also rejected fears over a pupil exodus from the private sector because of the 20% rise in prices as a result of Labour’s proposed introduction of VAT.

Asked about Ms Thornberry’s comments, she told LBC radio: “No, I don’t agree with that, and I think it is really important that we bust some of these myths, actually, on some of the fears that have been generated around the change in tax status of private schools.

“Because there is very clear evidence that shows that the fees of private schools have been raised year on year above inflation and there has been no shift in the number of children attending private schools.”

Emily Thornberry suggested Labour's private school tax could lead to larger class sizes in the state sector
The Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank has said Labour’s policy would generate roughly £1.5 billion a year, which the party plans to invest in state education, including in recruiting more teachers.

Asked about the risk of overcrowding in state schools, Ms Thornberry told GB News on Sunday: “Certainly, some schools that have vacancies… my primary schools and my secondary schools have space and they’re very welcome.

“They are good schools and people should send their children there. I mean, it’s fine, and if we have to, in the short term, have larger classes, we have larger classes.”

The Conservatives seized on her comments, with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan saying: “Today Labour admitted their tax raid will lead to ‘larger classes’ in state schools, punishing children to pay for their plans.

“It’s not just hard-working parents who will pay the price for Labour with £2,094 of extra taxes, it’s also our children who will be impacted by Labour’s politics of envy.”