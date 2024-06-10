Labour will plan for growth, not hope for growth, says Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour will plan for growth, not hope for growth, says Starmer

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will not have to raise taxes on working people if his party wins the election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will not have to raise taxes on working people if his party wins the election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour will “pull the lever called ‘growth’”, Sir Keir Starmer said as he insisted he will not have to raise taxes on working people if his party wins the election.

Both Labour and the Conservatives have been criticised by Paul Johnson, director of the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), for their unwillingness to consider tax increases.

On Sunday, Mr Johnson said: “I wish they would just stop saying what they’re not going to do, because they tie themselves in knots.

“The more that they say ‘We’re not going to increase council tax, we’re not going to increase income tax, national insurance contributions’ and so on, the more they tie themselves into either not being able to raise the money they need or raising it in ways which are actually more damaging.”

The IFS has repeatedly called for both main parties to “level” with the public about trade-offs between taxation, spending and borrowing, arguing that current plans will see real-terms spending cuts for some departments unless more money is found through higher taxes or borrowing.

But speaking to journalists during a campaign visit to Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on Monday, Sir Keir said growth is the answer.

He said: “What Paul Johnson has said is you can’t hope for growth – he’s right about that. You can’t hope for growth, you have to plan for growth.

“The single biggest problem of the last 14 years is we haven’t had significant growth. If we’d had growth in the last 14 years at the same rate as the last Labour government, we’d have tens of billions of pounds to spend on our public services.

“I ran a public service, I care about public services. We are not going back to austerity, but we will pull the lever called ‘growth’.”

He added that Labour would reform public services to get more value for taxpayers’ money and repeated his pledge that a Labour government would not raise income tax, national insurance or VAT.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson visited Nursery Hill Primary School in Nuneaton to unveil the party’s plans for childcare (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir made his comments on a visit to promote Labour’s new childcare policy, which would see the party create 3,300 new nurseries by repurposing empty school classrooms.

The party said the policy would not only help boost early-years education, but enable 750,000 women to return to work or increase their working hours, helping reduce levels of economic inactivity.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Labour’s childcare expansion could empower thousands more women, who want to get back to work or extend their hours, to take that step. Women are worse off than they’ve been in years and can’t get the childcare hours that they were promised by the Tories.

“Labour will create thousands of nurseries across the country to ensure parents can access the childcare they’re entitled to and make work pay for mums.

“Labour will roll up our sleeves to deliver for parents, improve children’s life choices and rebuild Britain.”