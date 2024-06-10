Sunak hopes public can ‘find it in their hearts’ to forgive D-Day blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak hopes public can ‘find it in their hearts’ to forgive D-Day blunder

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talking to locals at a cafe in Squires Garden Centre in Crawley, West Sussex, while on the General Election campaign trail (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rishi Sunak has said he hopes the public can find it in their hearts to forgive him following his early D-Day departure.

The Prime Minister struck a renewed conciliatory tone as he seeks to move on from the backlash caused by his early exit from the events to mark the 80th anniversary of the landings in Normandy last Thursday.

Mr Sunak attended events in both Portsmouth and Normandy to mark the decisive Second World War military operation, but left France ahead of a ceremony involving international political leaders.

It emerged that he then attended an interview with ITV on his return, as he sought to counter criticisms about his claim that Labour’s election policies would cost families some £2,000 in tax.

In his place, Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron attended alongside US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Volodymyr Zelensky, president of war-torn Ukraine.

After a subdued weekend of campaigning following backlash over the decision, Mr Sunak told reporters on Monday: “When it comes to the D-Day events, I spoke about that a lot last week.

“I absolutely didn’t mean to cause anyone any hurt or upset, and that’s why I apologised unreservedly for the mistake that I made.”

He added: “And I just hope people can find it in their hearts to forgive me and look at my actions that I’ve taken as Prime Minister, both to support our armed forces with an increase in defence spending, but also have the minister focused on veterans affairs around the Cabinet table, making sure this is best country in the world to be a veteran.”

On Friday, Mr Sunak’s political opponents criticised his early exit from D-Day, while his rival for the premiership Sir Keir Starmer stayed on in Normandy.

The Prime Minister’s decision also drew the ire of 98-year-old Normandy veteran Ken Hay, who suggested the move “lets the country down”.

Mr Sunak’s campaigning media appearances were subdued following a broadcast pool interview on Friday in which he was asked to explain why he made the choice to return early.

He kept a low profile over the weekend, avoiding questions from reporters on Saturday.