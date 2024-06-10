Lib Dems pledge £1bn boost to sustainable farming schemes in rural offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dems pledge £1bn boost to sustainable farming schemes in rural offer

By Press Association
The Lib Dems are setting out their offer to farmers and environmentally conscious voters (Nick Ansell/PA)
The Lib Dems are setting out their offer to farmers and environmentally conscious voters (Nick Ansell/PA)

The Lib Dems have pledged an extra £1 billion a year for nature-friendly farming schemes and to ensure future trade deals meet UK food standards as they seek to appeal to rural voters.

The Liberal Democrat also focus on the “national sewage scandal” which has prompted widespread public concern in recent months, as part of an election manifesto containing a raft of environmental measures.

The party is pledging to transform water companies into “public benefit  companies”, ban bonuses for bosses until leaks end, introduce a “sewage tax” on company profits and give local environmental groups a place on boards.

Farming stock
The Lib Dems’ manifesto attacks the Conservatives’ moves away from EU-era farm subsidies (James Manning/PA)

There are also plans to set legally binding targets to prevent sewage dumping into bathing waters and sensitive nature areas by 2030, and enforce laws to make sure storm overflows – which can put untreated sewage into waterways and seas during heavy rain – operate only in exceptional circumstances.

As the party positions itself as the alternative to the Tories in many rural constituencies, the manifesto also attacks the Conservatives’ “botched” moves away from EU-era farm subsidies and post-Brexit trading arrangements.

So there is an extra £1 billion a year for the environmental land management (Elm) schemes, while the manifesto says it will support farmers “properly” to restore woodland, peatland and waterways, including creating natural flood protections, boosting wildlife and storing carbon while producing food.

For farmers there is also a pledge to maintain high welfare and environmental standards and ensure future trade deals have to meet them, so that British producers are not being put at an unfair disadvantage.

And the Lib Dems are pledging to negotiate “comprehensive veterinary and plant health agreements” to give farmers the ability to trade with EU countries with minimal need for checks.

Elsewhere in the countryside, the party is pledging to plant at least 60 million trees a year, double the size of the network of protected natural areas, significantly increase the amount of accessible green space, and explore a “right to roam” for waterways.

They say they want to ban the use of horticultural peat and the routine burning of heather on peatlands and protect the country’s temperate rainforest as part of efforts to use nature to help tackle climate change.

Climate measures also include a 10-year emergency upgrade programme for homes, with free insulation and heat pumps for low income families, investing so renewables generate 90% of UK power by 2030 and bringing overseas aid back to 0.7% of national income with a focus on climate change.