Inquiry into Government’s management of public finances is vital, says MSP

A Holyrood committee is to launch a “vital” probe into the Scottish Government’s management of public finances.

MSPs on the Finance and Public Administration Committee are to carry out the inquiry, which will look at what progress has been made towards public service reform.

Committee members will also consider the Government’s approach to taxation, looking at what its upcoming new draft tax strategy should include and what impact tax policy has on the behaviour of both businesses and individuals.

In addition to this, MSPs will examine how ministers are using capital spending to help boost innovation, productivity, and growth.

The committee is looking for people from across the public sector to submit their views, along with those in the private and and third sector, think tanks and other interested bodies.

Speaking ahead of the inquiry starting, committee convener Kenneth Gibson said: “Everyone is acutely aware of how challenging the fiscal and economic outlook is at present and is likely to remain for some time to come.

“It is absolutely vital therefore that we assess the effectiveness of the Scottish Government’s overall approach towards managing Scotland’s public finances.

“Our inquiry will take a three-pronged approach, examining the government’s plans for public service reform, its approach to taxation and the use of capital expenditure to achieve innovation, increased productivity and growth.”