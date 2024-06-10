Inquiry into Government’s management of public finances is vital, says MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry into Government’s management of public finances is vital, says MSP

By Press Association
Finance Committee convener Kenneth Gibson said his committee is to probe the Scottish Government’s management of the public finances (Scottish Parliament/PA)
A Holyrood committee is to launch a “vital” probe into the Scottish Government’s management of public finances.

MSPs on the Finance and Public Administration Committee are to carry out the inquiry, which will look at what progress has been made towards public service reform.

Committee members will also consider the Government’s approach to taxation, looking at what its upcoming new draft tax strategy should include and what impact tax policy has on the behaviour of both businesses and individuals.

In addition to this, MSPs will examine how ministers are using capital spending to help boost innovation, productivity, and growth.

The committee is looking for people from across the public sector to submit their views, along with those in the private and and third sector, think tanks and other interested bodies.

Speaking ahead of the inquiry starting, committee convener Kenneth Gibson said: “Everyone is acutely aware of how challenging the fiscal and economic outlook is at present and is likely to remain for some time to come.

“It is absolutely vital therefore that we assess the effectiveness of the Scottish Government’s overall approach towards managing Scotland’s public finances.

“Our inquiry will take a three-pronged approach, examining the government’s plans for public service reform, its approach to taxation and the use of capital expenditure to achieve innovation, increased productivity and growth.”