Swinney announces cash boost for football scheme to tackle child poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Swinney announces cash boost for football scheme to tackle child poverty

By Press Association
First Minister John Swinney announced a funding boost for a scheme which involves local football clubs in tackling child poverty (Lesley Martin/PA)
First Minister John Swinney announced a funding boost for a scheme which involves local football clubs in tackling child poverty (Lesley Martin/PA)

A scheme for local football clubs to help families facing poverty is to have its funding doubled, First Minister John Swinney has announced.

The Scottish Government is to increase the support if gives to the Extra Time initiative – which is run in conjunction with the Scottish Football Association (SFA) – to £4 million for this financial year.

The First Minister said the scheme provides “really valuable” support, with free before and after school care, as well as holiday clubs for youngsters from low income families.

By giving about 3,000 children each week free access to sport and other activities before and after the school day, the additional funding will help more parents to take part in either work or training.

Mr Swinney announced the funding boost during a visit to Glasgow club Pollok United’s after-school activity club, where he heard about the contribution such schemes can make in the fight against child poverty.

The First Minister has already set out how eradicating child poverty will be the number one priority for his administration – with the funding announcement coming before a debate in Holyrood on Tuesday on the topic.

Mr Swinney said: “We know funding from the extra time programme is enabling football clubs and trusts to provide really valuable childcare options, particularly for families from low-income households who are most at risk of living in poverty.

“By removing barriers to affordable and accessible childcare, we will contribute to the eradication of child poverty.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said he was ‘delighted’ with the extra funding (Steve Welsh/PA)

While he said he would “shortly set out further views on this crucial issue in Parliament”, the First Minister said that parents had told Pollok United how the clubs helped them with food and childcare costs, “relieving pressure on stretched family budgets”.

The funding announcement also comes ahead of Scotland kicking of their Euro 2024 campaign with a match against host nation Germany on Friday, with Mr Swinney adding: “Like many others, I will be supporting Scotland at Euro 2024 when it gets underway in Germany this week.

“But the extra time programme is a reminder that local football clubs are supporting communities here at home – providing valuable services beyond matchday.

“They understand the value of that support for local families, and they are well placed to provide crucial facilities and services.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “We are delighted to announce this additional funding in conjunction with the Scottish Government to extend the extra time programme.

“The benefits have been clear to see and it’s vital that we continue to offer support for families to allow children and young people to access as much physical activity as possible.”

Mr Maxwell added: “As well as the thousands of children who will engage with the game, clubs are often the heartbeat of their local communities and it’s just as important that we offer more opportunities for parents and carers too.

“This programme is a great example of how impactful the power of football can be.”

Pollok United community engagement and funding lead, Deborah McCabe, said the extra time scheme had allowed them to “provide a service that not only supports families during this cost of living crisis by offering free childcare provision, it also demonstrates that grassroots football organisations are well placed to deliver successful wider socio-economic support within communities, resulting in meaningful outcomes for those involved”.