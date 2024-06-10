Seats visited by party leaders on day 19: Key election data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seats visited by party leaders on day 19: Key election data

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson spent Monday meeting people at Nursery Hill Primary School in Nuneaton, Warwickshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson spent Monday meeting people at Nursery Hill Primary School in Nuneaton, Warwickshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

All of the main party leaders were back on the campaign trail on Monday, once more spending most of their time in seats being defended by the Conservatives.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited two Tory-held constituencies in West Sussex, one a target for Labour and the other a target for the Liberal Democrats.

Crawley, the Labour target, has been a so-called “bellwether seat” since it was created in 1983 – meaning the result in the constituency has always matched the overall result of each general election.

The Tories are defending a notional majority of 8,360 and Labour needs a swing of 8.4 percentage points to take the seat, ranking it at number 92 on the party’s target list.

Mr Sunak then moved on to the neighbouring constituency of Horsham, where the Conservatives are defending a much larger notional majority of 17,353 and which the Liberal Democrats are hoping to take on polling day.

A swing of 15.6 points would see the seat change hands, ranking it at number 68 on the Lib Dems’ target list.

The Prime Minister has now visited a total of 31 constituencies since the campaign began, 28 of which are being defended by the Tories.

He has visited only one Labour seat: Blyth & Ashington, a new constituency at this election, but one which would have had a notional Labour majority of 6,118 in 2019.

The other two seats in which he has held campaign events are Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross (won by the SNP in 2019) and Belfast East (won by the DUP).

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey spent Monday morning launching his party’s manifesto in Hoxton, north London – the only time so far on this campaign when he has held an event in a seat being defended by Labour (Hackney South & Shoreditch).

He then travelled to Thorpe Park in the constituency of Runnymede & Weybridge in Surrey, where the Conservatives are defending a notional majority of 16,072.

It is the 18th Tory-held seat Sir Ed has visited during the campaign and ranks at number 65 on his party’s target list.

The Lib Dem leader has confined his campaign events almost exclusively to Conservative defences.

He has visited 21 different constituencies to date, all of them Conservative except for Hackney South & Shoreditch, Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy in Scotland (won by the SNP in 2019 and more plausibly a Labour target at this election), and the safe Lib Dem seat of Bath.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer made just one campaign stop on Monday, in Nuneaton in Warwickshire.

The seat has been held by the Conservatives since 2010 and is a long way down Labour’s target list, ranking at number 171.

The Tories are defending a notional majority of 13,144, and it would need a swing of 14.6 percentage points for Labour to win – making it the kind of seat that would change hands if Sir Keir was heading for comfortable majority in the next parliament.

The Labour leader, like his Lib Dem counterpart, is concentrating his campaign events mostly in Tory-held seats, which account for 15 of the 22 constituencies he has visited so far.

He has also held events in four Labour seats, two SNP seats, and in Brighton Pavilion which is being defended by the Greens.

Here is a full list of seats visited by each leader so far, in alphabetical order:

Rishi Sunak: Belfast East; Bishop Auckland; Blyth & Ashington; Bury North; Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross; Cannock Chase; Chesham & Amersham; Cities of London & Westminster; Cornwall South East; Crawley; Devon Central; Didcot & Wantage; Erewash; Harpenden & Berkhamsted; Harrow East; Hinckley & Bosworth; Honiton & Sidmouth; Horsham; Macclesfield; Melksham & Devizes; Milton Keynes Central; Redcar; Richmond & Northallerton; St Ives; Stoke-on-Trent North; Stroud; Swindon North; Thirsk & Malton; Vale of Glamorgan; Wimbledon; Wokingham.

Keir Starmer: Bolton North East; Brighton Pavilion; Bury North; Chipping Barnet; Derby South; Finchley & Golders Green; Gillingham & Rainham; Glasgow East; Holborn & St Pancras; Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West; Monmouthshire; Nuneaton; Portsmouth South; Queen’s Park & Maida Vale; South Ribble; Stafford; Stevenage; Thurrock; Uxbridge & South Ruislip; Vale of Glamorgan; Worcester; Worthing East & Shoreham.

Ed Davey: Bath; Bicester & Woodstock; Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe; Cambridgeshire South; Cheadle; Cheltenham; Chichester; Chippenham; Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy; Eastbourne; Frome & East Somerset; Hackney South & Shoreditch; Harpenden & Berkhamsted; Newbury; Romsey & Southampton North; Runnymede & Weybridge; Shropshire North; Westmorland & Lonsdale; Wimbledon; Winchester; Wokingham.