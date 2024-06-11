Value of outstanding mortgage balances with arrears at highest level since 2014

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Value of outstanding mortgage balances with arrears at highest level since 2014

By Press Association
The total value of outstanding mortgage balances with arrears has reached its highest level since 2014, according to Bank of England figures (Joe Giddens/PA)
The total value of outstanding mortgage balances with arrears has reached its highest level since 2014, according to Bank of England figures.

In the first quarter of 2024, the value of outstanding mortgage balances with arrears increased by 4.2% from the previous quarter, to £21.3 billion, the mortgage lenders and administrators statistics showed.

This was also a 44.5% annual increase and the highest level since the third quarter of 2014.

The proportion of the total loan balances with arrears, relative to all outstanding mortgage balances, increased to 1.28%, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2016, the report said.

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said: “The proportion of the total loan balances in arrears is still relatively low at 1.28%, though Bank of England policymakers will be watching this data closely.”

He continued: “Mortgage rates are currently trading sideways and barring any nasty surprises, should continue easing once the timing of the Bank of England’s first cut to the base rate becomes clearer.

“Anybody concerned about falling behind on their mortgage payments should contact their lender as early as possible.”

Many lenders have signed up to a mortgage charter. Banks and building societies offer a range of options for struggling borrowers, tailored to their needs.