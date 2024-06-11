Man, 28, arrested after objects thrown at Nigel Farage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 28, arrested after objects thrown at Nigel Farage

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts after an object is thrown towards him on the Reform UK campaign bus (Danny Lawson/PA)
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences after objects were thrown at Nigel Farage on the General Election campaign.

The Reform UK leader was on top of a party battle bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday morning, when a cup was thrown, narrowly missing him.

A man in a red hoodie could be seen shouting from a work site below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.

Workmen appeared to then haul the man from the site and he ran off, before police officers tackled him.

General Election campaign 2024
The man was tackled by police officers (Danny Lawson/PA)

South Yorkshire Police said: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences following disorder in Barnsley town centre today.

“It is believed that the man threw objects from a nearby construction area.

“A suspect was quickly detained and remains in police custody.”

Mr Farage said he believes the objects were some wet cement and a coffee cup.

He told reporters: “What we’ve now got is a mob that want to close down all debate, a mob that are prepared to use violence to achieve their goals, and that for a democratic country is very, very worrying indeed.”

Asked how he felt, Mr Farage added: “Me? I’m used to it. I don’t like it, of course not, this is stopping me doing what I want to do.

“I’m at my best going out, meeting people and talking to them, having a debate with them, going around the pubs or whatever I do.

“And these violent youngsters are stopping me, it’s very, very frustrating.”

He posted the footage on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today.

“I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country.”

Mr Farage had been warned by police not to get off the bus.

It comes after Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage when a milkshake was thrown over Mr Farage as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoons pub in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex on Tuesday last week.

Mr Farage was seen with the yellow drink splattered across his dark blue suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

Thomas Bowen is due to appear before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

During a campaign walkabout in Newcastle in 2019, Mr Farage had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him.